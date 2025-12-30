NIGERIA: Donor funding from Salesian Missions supports Don Bosco Stitches project

Young women learn skills to find jobs, start own business.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian missionaries with the Mary Help of Christians community have received the funding to support the Don Bosco Stitches project in Lagos, Nigeria. The donor funding is from Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. The project is teaching young women an employable skill that they can utilize in seeking a job or starting their own business.

Donor funding was utilized to buy the necessary equipment for the classroom, which allows for hands-on experience to teach the students the sewing skills they need. Once they are ready to graduate, each student has a portfolio of samples to showcase their work. Each year, up to 45 young women will be prepared for the workforce.

One of the students said, "I've been here for four weeks and my experience so far with Don Bosco Stitches has been supportive and educational. Our teachers teach us with love. They are professional with everything they do, and they are calm when they instruct us. What some people learn in one year with other programs, we have learned in a month. We have achieved a lot, and the fear I once had about the future is gone. This is a great opportunity for all of us."

Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions, noted, "The goal is to empower and improve the livelihood of girls and young women, fostering social inclusion, financial independence and ensuring that they know their rights. Educating young women can raise entire families out of poverty."

About 64% of households in Nigeria consider themselves to be poor while 32% of households say their economic situation had worsened over a period of one year, according to UNICEF. Poverty still remains one of the most critical challenges facing the country and population growth rates have meant a steady increase in the number of people living in conditions of poverty.

About Salesian Missions

