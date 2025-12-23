UKRAINE: Salesian Lyceum has locker rooms for sports fields thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions

Donation impacts youth participating in activities.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian missionaries at the Salesian Lyceum in Lviv, Ukraine*, are providing new locker rooms for the students using the sports fields. The funding for the project is thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco.

Construction and landscaping for the project started earlier this year. Spaces now include a locker room for girls, a locker room for boys and a module for the separate toilets. The locker rooms were equipped with a shower room with a bench and hangers.

This donation has impacted 431 youth participating in activities at the Salesian Lyceum. Youth include orphans and those who remain internally displaced due to the war. Local teams will also rent the soccer pitch for training and have access to the separate changing rooms.

Father Taras Bayovski, headmaster of the Salesian Lyceum, said, "I am grateful that we now have modular changing rooms near the soccer and volleyball pitches. The premises of the lyceum are very limited, and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports activities without adequate sports infrastructure has always been a challenge for us. We now have a soccer field, a volleyball court and modular locker rooms. These facilities enable us to participate in three student sports leagues including mini soccer, volleyball and rugby."

Since the beginning of the war, Salesian Missions and Salesian missionaries in Ukraine and around the globe have supported thousands of people with projects and activities aimed at alleviating the situation of people affected by the war.

