Nigeria Remittance and Bill Payments Market Outlook 2017-2022

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nigeria Remittance and Bill Payments Market Outlook by Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), By Channel (Bank and Non-Bank) - Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of international inbound, outbound, domestic remittance and bill payments market in Nigeria.
The report facilitate the readers with the identification and in-depth analysis of the existing and future trends, issues and challenges prevalent in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for money transfer operators, banks, bill payment portals and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.
International remittance market in Nigeria is segmented on the basis of remittance inbound outbound remittance, channel, mode of transfer and remittance corridors.
International remittance in Nigeria is largely dominated by the remittance inflow from other counties.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Appendix
3. Nigeria Remittance Market Current Dynamics And Industry Stage
4. Value Chain Analysis Of Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payment Market
5. Nigeria Remittance Market
6. Nigeria Bill Payment Market
7. Competitive Landscape Of Nigeria Domestic Remittance And Bill Payments Market
8. Trends & Developments In Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payment Market
9. Issues And Challenges In Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payments Market
10. Swot Analysis Of Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payments Market
11. Decision Making Parameters To Choose Remittance Service Providers
12. Government Regulations In Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payments Market
13. Analyst Recommendations
14. Macroeconomic Factors In Nigeria Remittance And Bill Payment Market
Companies Mentioned
- Diamond Yello (From Diamond Bank)
- Eco Bank
- Etranzact (Pocket Moni)
- Fidelity Bank
- Guaranty Trust Bank
- Interswitch (Quickteller)
- Money Gram
- Paga
- PostCash (Nigerian Post)
- RIA Money Transfer
- SystemSpecs (Remita)
- Western Union
- World Remit
