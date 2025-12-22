NIGERIA: Salesian centers receive laptops, soccer balls thanks to partnerships developed by Salesian Missions

Students at vocational training centers, youth centers benefit from donations.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian missionaries in Nigeria received donations thanks to partnerships developed by Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. Through the donations, students received laptops for their school work and religious items. They also received soccer balls from the men's soccer team from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The laptops were distributed to communities where the needs are greatest, including the Salesian Technical and Vocational Training Center in Ondo, the Vocational Training Center in Koko, and students in formation in Ibadan and Akure. The soccer balls were shared across Salesian youth centers in Osogbo, Ibadan, Lagos, Koko and Onitsha, bringing excitement for youth at these centers.

A Salesian said in a letter to donors, "On behalf of our youth ministry and communities, I write with great honor to express our heartfelt joy, appreciation, and thanksgiving for the generous gifts of laptops and balls we received. Your thoughtful donations have brought immense joy to our young people and to our centers."

The Salesian added, "We are deeply grateful for this partnership and the tangible impact it has made. Your support strengthens our mission and inspires hope among the youth we serve. We remain open and hopeful to continue receiving such generous contributions in the future."

According to UNICEF, Nigeria is Africa's most populous country and the ninth most populous country in the world. By United Nations estimates, Nigeria will be one of the countries responsible for most of the world's total population increase by 2050. While Nigeria has the second strongest economy in Africa, it also has extreme rates of poverty with 100 million people living on less than $1 a day.

About 64% of households in Nigeria consider themselves to be poor while 32% of households say their economic situation had worsened over a period of one year, according to UNICEF. Poverty still remains one of the most critical challenges facing the country and population growth rates have meant a steady increase in the number of people living in conditions of poverty.

About Salesian Missions

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network—a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople—all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.org.

Twitter: @MissionNewswire

Newswire: MissionNewswire.org

Press room: SalesianMissions.org/press

SOURCE Salesian Missions