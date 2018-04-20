Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications, By Regions and By Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-24. Projected growth in the country's economy on account of significant emphasis on the telecommunication sector, healthcare industry, transportation and commercial sectors would drive the demand for UPS systems, where UPS systems are required to attain seamless operational support during severe processes.
Nigeria is projected to witness healthy growth in the commercial and industrial sectors in coming years under the plan-Nigeria Vision 20:2020. Under the vision, the country would be able to consolidate its leadership role in Africa and establish itself as a significant player in the global economy and political arena over the coming years. Further, increasing Internet penetration, deployment of ATM machines across the country and increasing number of private health facilities in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt would also help to drive the market with good pace.
The report thoroughly covers the Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market by KVA rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights
- Historical Data of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market For The Period 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues And Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria Up to 1 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria Up to 1 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria 1.1 KVA - 5 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria 1.1 KVA - 5 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria 5.1 KVA - 20 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria 5.1 KVA - 20 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria 20.1 KVA - 50 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria 20.1 KVA - 50 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria 50.1 KVA - 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria 50.1 KVA - 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market Until 2024
- Historic Data of Nigeria Above 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017
- Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria Above 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024
- Historical data and Forecast of Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Applications
- Historical data and Forecast of Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Regions
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends and Developments
- Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights of The Report
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumption
3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)
4. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview
4.1 Nigeria Country Overview
4.2 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
4.3 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
4.4 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)
4.5 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)
4.6 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)
4.7 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)
4.8 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)
4.9 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Industry Life Cycle
4.10 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Porter's Five Forces
5. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics
5.1 Impact Analysis
5.2 Market Drivers
5.3 Market Restraints
6. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends
6.1 Growing Market for Green UPS
7. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating
7.1 Nigeria Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.1.1 Nigeria Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.2 Nigeria Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.2.1 Nigeria Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.3 Nigeria 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.3.1 Nigeria 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.4 Nigeria 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.4.1 Nigeria 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.5 Nigeria 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.5.1 Nigeria 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.6 Nigeria 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.6.1 Nigeria 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.7 Nigeria 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.7.1 Nigeria 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.8 Nigeria 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.8.1 Nigeria 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.9 Nigeria 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.9.1 Nigeria 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.10 Nigeria 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.10.1 Nigeria 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.11 Nigeria Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
7.11.1 Nigeria Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.12 Nigeria Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
7.12.1 Nigeria Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)
7.13 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Price Trend (2014-2024F)
8. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications
8.1 Nigeria Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
8.1.1 Nigeria Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Sub-Segments (2014-2024F)
8.2 Nigeria Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
8.3 Nigeria Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
8.4 Nigeria Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
8.5 Nigeria Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)
8.6 Nigeria Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)
9. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions
9.1 Nigeria Southern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.2 Nigeria Eastern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.3 Nigeria Central Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.4 Nigeria North-Eastern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
9.5 Nigeria North-Western Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F
10. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators
10.1 Nigeria Government Spending Outlook
10.2 Nigeria Power Sector Outlook
10.3 Nigeria Telecommunications Sector Market Outlook
10.4 Nigeria Oil & Gas Sector Outlook
10.5 Nigeria Manufacturing Sector Outlook
10.6 Construction Sector Outlook
10.7 Commercial Sector Outlook
10.8 Healthcare Sector Outlook
10.9 Industrial Sector Outlook
10.10 Hospitality Sector Outlook
10.11 Nigeria Information and Communication Technology Sector Outlook
10.12 Nigeria Education Sector Outlook
11. Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment
11.1 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating
11.2 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By KVA Rating
12.2 Nigeria Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Kobian Pte Ltd
13.2 BLUE GATE World
13.3 Vertiv Co.
13.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
13.5 Schneider Electric SE
13.6 ABB Ltd.
13.7 Legrand SA
13.8 Socomec West Africa
13.9 Eaton Corporation Plc
13.10 RPS S.p.A
14. Strategic Recommendations
