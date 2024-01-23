Nigeria's Country Night Illuminates the World Economic Forum with Cultural Splendor

News provided by

Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy (Nigeria)

23 Jan, 2024, 10:24 ET

Nigeria Reception at WEF 2024 showcased the best of Nigerian art, culture, and music.

ABUJA, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dazzling celebration of art, culture, and music, Nigeria's Country Night took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 17th, 2024. The Nigeria Reception, held in Davos, Switzerland, showcased the nation's rich cultural heritage and creativity, offering a distinctive and exceptional experience for participants at the annual meeting.

Continue Reading
Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima GCON, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON).
Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima GCON, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON).
Nigeria Reception at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024
Nigeria Reception at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024


Themed 'Exceptional Talent and Culture Loved By The World,' the Nigeria Reception diverged from the conventional World Economic Forum programming, providing a refreshing deviation that highlighted Nigeria's dynamic cultural identity.

Chef Sia, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef, treated guests to an exquisite selection of gourmet cuisine, offering a taste of Nigeria's culinary delights. DJ Obi, a former Guinness World Record holder for the longest-ever DJ set, filled the venue with an eclectic mix of tunes, keeping the dance floor alive with infectious energy.

Nigeria Reception follows the recently announced 'Destination 2030 Nigeria', a national strategy initiated by Nigeria's Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy to propel revenue growth in Nigeria's cultural and creative industries while showcasing Nigerian talent and cultural identity on a global scale.  The event was in collaboration with Nigeria's  Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Investment Ready

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria's Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, underscored the strategic importance of the Nigeria Reception in promoting Nigeria's cultural heritage and unlocking the potential of the creative economy.

"The Art and Culture sector accounts for 2.3 million jobs, representing about 3.5% of the labor force in Nigeria," Minister Musawa stated. "We are actively seeking connections with global networks to expand local market dynamics, fostering growth and generating employment opportunities for our burgeoning creative community. Our long-term strategies for the creative industry are aimed at projecting a $100 billion contribution to the GDP by 2030."

Minister Musawa's vision emphasizes the transformative potential of cultivating the creative economy in Nigeria, positioning the nation as the global epicenter of cultural innovation and economic dynamism.

Distinguished Guests

The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima GCON, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, amongst other dignitaries. Their attendance reinforced the global significance of Nigeria's cultural presentation at the World Economic Forum.

The spirited energy of Nigeria's Country Night defied the winter chill at the World Economic Forum, marking a significant milestone and portraying Nigeria as an open and vibrant nation, ready for global investment and collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324848/Nigeria_culture_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324849/Nigeria_culture_2.jpg

Also from this source

Nigeria's Country Night Illuminates the World Economic Forum with Cultural Splendor

Nigeria's Country Night Illuminates the World Economic Forum with Cultural Splendor

In a dazzling celebration of art, culture, and music, Nigeria's Country Night took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 17th,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Music

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.