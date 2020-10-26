Night Owls (and) Chickens Rejoice! Boston Market Brings Home Style Cooking to Late Night with Extended Hours and New Menu of Crave-able Offerings

"When it comes to filling those late night cravings, historically there are only two options to choose from – settle for what's already in the fridge or grab an unhealthy and often greasy meal from the nearest quick service concept," stated Randy Miller, President of Boston Market. "So when expanding into the late night arena for the first time since opening our doors 30 years ago, we wanted to make sure that Boston Market was poised to give night owls healthy and delicious options that they can enjoy without the morning-after guilt usually associated with nighttime snacking. We truly believe that late night never had it so good."

The new late night menu available includes such options as:

Sliders: Made with all-natural and fresh, never frozen Boston Market rotisserie chicken, signature meatloaf or turkey, these delicious sliders start at $3 each or can be mixed-and-matched three for $8 and include:

Made with all-natural and fresh, never frozen Boston Market rotisserie chicken, signature meatloaf or turkey, these delicious sliders start at each or can be mixed-and-matched three for and include: Chicken Chipotle: Pulled rotisserie chicken with ranch dressing and chipotle sauce with pepper jack cheese

Pulled rotisserie chicken with ranch dressing and chipotle sauce with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Cheddar: Pulled rotisserie chicken with garlic sauce and herbed mayo with cheddar cheese

Pulled rotisserie chicken with garlic sauce and herbed mayo with cheddar cheese

Turkey Cheddar: Sliced turkey breast with garlic sauce and herbed mayo with cheddar cheese

Sliced turkey breast with garlic sauce and herbed mayo with cheddar cheese

BBQ Meatloaf: Sliced meatloaf with zesty mayo and BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese

Sliced meatloaf with zesty mayo and BBQ sauce with cheddar cheese Bowls: Boston Market signature sides mixed together with flavorful sauces and all-natural and fresh, never frozen Boston Market rotisserie chicken, signature meatloaf or fresh veggies, these delicious bowls are available starting at $6.50 each and include:

Boston Market signature sides mixed together with flavorful sauces and all-natural and fresh, never frozen Boston Market rotisserie chicken, signature meatloaf or fresh veggies, these delicious bowls are available starting at each and include: Southwest Chicken Rice: Corn bean relish, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo and pulled rotisserie chicken tossed with chipotle pesto sauce

Corn bean relish, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo and pulled rotisserie chicken tossed with chipotle pesto sauce

Chicken Cheddar Mash: Creamy mashed potatoes, corn bean relish, cheddar cheese, and pulled chicken are mixed together before being finished with garlic sauce and fresh gravy

Creamy mashed potatoes, corn bean relish, cheddar cheese, and pulled chicken are mixed together before being finished with garlic sauce and fresh gravy

Cheeseburger Mac: Mac & cheese mixed with pico de gallo, fresh cheddar, BBQ sauce and meatloaf

Mac & cheese mixed with pico de gallo, fresh cheddar, BBQ sauce and meatloaf

Veggie: Steamed veggies, corn bean relish and garlic sauce are served over a bed of cilantro lime rice and topped with pico de gallo

To celebrate the launch of the new late night menu, Boston Market will be offering a buy-one-get-one on the new sliders from Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 1, giving guests a chance to try any combination of two delicious flavors for the price of one. And, because Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond, Boston Market also wants to make sure that every American remains well fed for the long night ahead with one free slider from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3 only (no purchase necessary).

The new late night menu is available at Boston Market restaurants nationwide beginning at 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy the new late night offerings without ever leaving home thanks to delivery and contactless curbside pickup, available by visiting BostonMarket.com or via the Boston Market app.

For additional information on Boston Market, the new late night menu offerings, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 225 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Market

Related Links

https://www.bostonmarket.com

