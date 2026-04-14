NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM® EXPANDS INTO SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES WITH MULTI-SERVE 4-PACKS AND BROADENED DISTRIBUTION

Chef-driven frozen novelty brand scales format and footprint to meet growing demand for premium, at-home desserts

RICHMOND, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches®, the Richmond, Virginia–based producer of chef-crafted ice cream sandwiches, today announced a significant expansion in select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, alongside the introduction of its new 4-pack format designed to drive repeat purchase and increase household penetration.

Nightingale’s 4-pack offerings are now available in select Whole Foods Market stores across key markets, including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and the Mid-Atlantic.

The expansion marks a strategic evolution for the brand as it builds on strong performance in the premium frozen novelty segment, growing beyond single-serve occasions into multi-serve formats that align with broader consumer behavior shifts toward at-home indulgence.

Nightingale's 4-pack offerings are now available in select Whole Foods Market stores across key markets, including Midwest locations such as Chicago; West Coast markets including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County; Southwest markets including Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth; and Mid-Atlantic areas including Maryland and Virginia.

The rollout includes top-performing flavors such as Cookie Monster, Banana Pudding, Strawberry Shortcake, and Birthday Cake. The introduction of a multi-serve format allows the brand to expand its merchandising strategy within the frozen set, supporting both planned purchases and increased basket size.

"Expanding into a multi-serve format has been a natural next step for the brand," said Hannah Pollack, CEO and co-founder of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches®. "We are seeing strong consumer demand for premium products that deliver both quality and convenience. The 4-pack allows us to meet that demand while reinforcing everyday relevance in the freezer."

Since its founding in 2016, Nightingale has differentiated itself through a product platform built on scratch-baked cookies, 14% butterfat ice cream, and handcrafted inclusions inspired by classic desserts. This approach has positioned the brand at the intersection of indulgence and craftsmanship, helping it stand out in an increasingly competitive premium dessert landscape. Nightingale also recently became Certified Free From™ peanut and tree nuts brand.

The frozen novelty category continues to see premiumization, with consumers trading up for products that offer elevated ingredients and a more differentiated eating experience. Nightingale's expansion into multi-serve formats reflects this shift, providing retailers with a product that supports both velocity and margin growth within the set.

About Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Founded in 2016 from the humble beginnings of a now-closed restaurant pool hall, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches quickly became a Richmond, Virginia staple. Today, this burgeoning ice cream empire, led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, is expanding into major retailers, restaurants, and event venues across the United States. Handcrafted in small batches, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies & homemade inclusions. Joyful & indulgent, Nightingale is incomparable to any other ice cream novelty, evoking tastes of childhood with elevated flavors & sophistication. Nightingale is now found at over 5,550 chain and independent grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Harris Teeter. Learn more at nightingaleicecream.com.

PR CONTACT:

Molly Szkotak

Director of Brand Marketing

Mobile: 718.501.4015

[email protected]

SOURCE Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches