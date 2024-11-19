NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES® NOW AVAILABLE AT HARRIS TEETER STORES

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches® accelerates its growth with a premium handcrafted frozen treat, now available chainwide in 250 Harris Teeter locations.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches®, a fast-growing women- and veteran-owned company known for its chef-inspired ice cream sandwiches, is wrapping up 2024 with an exciting expansion into Harris Teeter stores. With the addition of 250 locations across the Southeast and Washington, D.C., Nightingale is set to delight even more fans with its indulgent offerings.

Crafted with 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies, homemade inclusions, and all-natural, nut-free ingredients, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches redefine the frozen dessert experience. When sous chef Hannah started creating restaurant-quality ice cream sandwiches, her husband and Belgian-born chef Xavier recognized the magic of her sweet creation. They blend their European heritage and Southern charm to deliver the ultimate treat, nestled between handcrafted cookies.

Harris Teeter is launching the Nightingale line with three delectable core flavors:

Chocolate Blackout: Indulge in chocolate brownie cookies, chocolate ganache swirl ice cream, and rich chocolate cake pieces.

Cookie Monster: A delicious duo of chocolate chip cookies and cookie-crumb-infused vanilla ice cream.

Strawberry Shortcake: Enjoy golden brown sugar cookies paired with fresh strawberry ice cream. Each irresistible flavor is available in a convenient 4-pack.

"The overwhelming support from our community inspired Xavier and me to take this leap," said Hannah Pollack, President, and CEO. "Partnering with Harris Teeter, who recognizes and values that enthusiasm, fuels our passion to keep innovating."

Founded in 2016 from the humble beginnings of a now-closed restaurant pool hall, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches quickly became a Richmond, Virginia staple. Today, this burgeoning ice cream empire, led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, is expanding into major retailers, restaurants, and event venues across the United States. Handcrafted in small batches, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include a 14% butterfat ice cream, fresh baked cookies & homemade inclusions. Joyful & indulgent in nature, Nightingale is incomparable to any other ice cream novelty, evoking tastes of childhood with elevated flavors & sophistication. Learn more at nightingaleicecream.com.

