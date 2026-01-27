Nightwing and ProCustom Group Partner to Enhance Rugged Computing with Integrated Cyber Resiliency Solutions

DULLES, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing, the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of possible to advance national security interests through cutting-edge cybersecurity, intelligence, and systems integration services; and ProCustom Group (PCG), the market leader in the customization of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) rugged laptops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, today announced new products that deliver the next evolution in secure and rugged computing.

Through this partnership, PCG will offer a portfolio of rugged laptops with Nightwing's Boot Shield and Electronic Armor cyber resiliency solutions pre-installed, providing unparalleled cybersecurity for mission-critical operations in extreme environments.

"Nightwing's mission is to help our customers stay ahead of emerging threats," said Tim Zentz, Vice President of CODEX (Cyber Offense and Defense Experts) at Nightwing. "By pairing Boot Shield and Electronic Armor technologies with PCG's customization capabilities and rugged devices, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that ensures cyber resilience in even the most cyber contested environments."

The integrated platform combines a rugged notebook with the latest Intel® AI-enabled processor, hot-swappable batteries, and a high-nit sunlight-readable display—with Nightwing's industry-leading cyber resiliency technologies to deliver a robust and hardened platform capable of operating in austere physical environments and defending against cyber threats worldwide. Boot Shield prevents boot-level attacks and malicious code injections into firmware, while Electronic Armor fortifies sensitive applications and data, ensuring secure operations in all environments. This collaboration delivers reliable, mission-ready laptops capable of withstanding harsh conditions while safeguarding critical systems and data.

"ProCustom Group is thrilled to be working with Nightwing to deliver this transformative new offering," said Joe Schweon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ProCustom Group. "Together, we are setting a new standard for rugged computing, combining advanced hardware customization with cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies to meet the demands of today's fast-evolving mission environments."

The upcoming portfolio of products will include ruggedized laptops from 11" up to 16" along with other features and configurations upon request (Part Number: 600342-XXX1)

About ProCustom Group

ProCustom Group specializes in the advanced environmental and electromagnetic hardening of ruggedized technology for military and aerospace applications. Incorporating TEMPEST data security and HEMP (High-altitude Electromagnetic Pulse) resilience, the company provides comprehensive protection to ensure that mission-critical workstations and mobile devices survive both environmental extremes and electromagnetic interference. As a leader in specialized engineered hardware modification, ProCustom Group guarantees that tactical technology remains mission-ready and secure in the world's most contested environments. For more information, visit procustomgroup.com.

About Nightwing

Nightwing is the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of possible to advance national security interests. Nightwing delivers advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration, and intelligence services for government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Learn more at nightwing.com.

