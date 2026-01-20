Nightwing Receives CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

DULLES, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing, the national security solutions company defining the edge of possible to advance our nation's interests, announced today that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) for its government and intelligence services. The appraisal was conducted by CommandTec.

A CMMI Level 3 appraisal highlights Nightwing's commitment to delivering world-class services supported by well-defined processes that meet stringent industry standards. At this maturity level, organizational processes are proactively defined and tailored to achieve consistent, high-performing results across projects.

"This achievement reflects the relentless pursuit of quality by our talented team and deep-rooted focus on continuous improvement," said John Xereas, Chief Information Officer at Nightwing. "CMMI Level 3 provides assurance that we are equipped to handle even the most complex challenges in national security."

The appraisal validates Nightwing's ability to deliver advanced, tech-enabled solutions while maintaining operational excellence. With this recognition, customers can trust that Nightwing adheres to top-tier practices critical for securing national interests and advancing challenging missions.

