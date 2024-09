Jeremy "Amiel" Rosenkranz , PhD, professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology, and director of RFU's Brain Science Institute was awarded $5.3 million through two grants over five years: "The role of neurexin in social adaptation and amygdala plasticity," and "Parallel maturation of social behaviors and amygdala circuits." Dr. Rosenkranz's research focuses on the amygdala as part of a system that mediates the influence of emotion on behavior and memory formation.

Rahul Vijay , DVM, PhD, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology in the Center for Cancer Cell Biology, Immunology and Infection, was awarded $2.7 million over 4 years for the " Role of TAM receptors in modulating humoral immunity against parasitic infections." Dr. Vijay works to uncover the molecular and cellular immune mechanisms that lead to suboptimal immune memory in malaria and to develop host-directed immunomodulatory interventions to address this critical public health challenge.

Weihang "Valerie" Chai, PhD, professor of microbiology and immunology, and director of RFU's Center for Genetic Diseases, received three awards totaling $1.8 million for her work in cancer and the rare genetic and life-shortening disorder Coats plus disease, which causes abnormalities in the brain, eyes, bones and other parts of the body. Dr. Chai's research aims to uncover how genome stability is maintained amid disrupted DNA replication. She explores how mutations linked to diseases destabilize the genome, contributing to cancer and complex diseases. Dr. Chai transferred from Loyola University three NIH awards for the following projects: "Molecular basis of Coats Plus Disease;" "Identification of a novel tumor suppressor of melanoma and UV-induced genome instability;" and "Molecular Modulator of RPA and RAD51 in Maintaining Genome Stability."

RFU Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Ronald Kaplan said the awards, in addition to other NIH grants earned by RFU researchers in 2024, are evidence of the university's commitment to scientific discovery as a means to improving health and quality of life.

"We congratulate these three outstanding research leaders — and the NIH for recognizing their pivotal investigations of diseases that demand new therapeutic solutions," Dr. Kaplan said.

