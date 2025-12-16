Rosalind Franklin University Welcomes Tolmar's New Northern Illinois Laboratory at Its Innovation and Research Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University's Innovation and Research Park (IRP) is now home to the new Northern Illinois Laboratory for Tolmar, Inc.(Tolmar), a specialty pharmaceutical company. The new center expands Tolmar's capacity for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products, while deepening the university's ecosystem of industry innovation.

Founded in 2007, Tolmar is a pharmaceutical company recognized internationally for its advanced long-acting injectable drug delivery capabilities. Tolmar develops and manufactures specialized, long acting injectables in the areas of urology, oncology, and endocrinology. Tolmar's leading product is used in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer and is marketed in 89 countries around the world. Tolmar's new product development facility at Rosalind Franklin's IRP will complement the experienced team of researchers, engineers, and operations staff at our Colorado facility. The Illinois research site also increases Tolmar's regional presence, which includes executive offices and sales and marketing personnel in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

"Tolmar is excited to expand our development capability, now covering both Colorado and Illinois," said Dr. Dave Loffredo, the company's vice president of innovation. "After an exhaustive search, we found a great home at Rosalind Franklin's IRP. Tolmar scientists are eager to be a part of this dynamic research environment and hope to grow our presence at IRP."

Dr. Stace Porter, senior vice president of development operations for Tolmar, sees great potential for the lab located within RFU's Research Park.

"At Rosalind Franklin University's Innovation and Research Park, Tolmar gains world-class research space and the chance to collaborate with leading scientists and advanced research cores. Surrounded by Lake County's vibrant network of global life science companies, we're excited to grow and innovate here."

Rosalind Franklin's state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot Innovation and Research Park houses six RFU research centers, including the Center for Cancer Cell Biology, Immunology and Infection.

Dr. Joseph DiMario, RFU Executive Vice President for Research, said the university was pleased to welcome Tolmar to its roster of companies.

"We look forward to collaborations that can help accelerate new product development," Dr. DiMario said. "The IRP provides an environment that fosters the kind of intellectual biomedical "collisions" that drive meaningful innovation."

About Tolmar

Tolmar is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, and endocrinology. Tolmar's product development and manufacturing facilities are based in Northern Colorado and its executive offices and commercial headquarters are based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit www.tolmar.com.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

Media Contact:

Office of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science