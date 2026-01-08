NIH Awards Major Grant to The University of California LA to Advance Groundbreaking Research in Cognitive Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Plus+ is proud to announce a research collaboration with the University of California LA, University College Cork (Ireland) and Ulster University (Northern Ireland). For this randomized clinical trial the University of California LA received a major research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a globally recognized institution of scientific excellence. The NIH, renowned for supporting only the highest caliber of medical research, has chosen to fund an innovative project aimed at better understanding critical cognitive functional parameters in the brain and related biomarkers. With the long term goal of identifying factors influencing cognitive performance and overall well-being.

NIH grants are awarded following a rigorous review process by world-leading experts and scientists, ensuring only the most promising and evidence-based proposals receive support. As part of the US - Ireland R&D Partnership Programme the University College Cork has also received a grant from Research Ireland, and Ulster University received a grant from the Health & Social Care R&D Division Northern Ireland. These fundings reflect peer recognition of the scientific approach being taken by the university researchers.

Research Focus and Endpoints*

This 5-year project is designed to evaluate the effects Juice Plus+® Berry Blend may have on brain and cognitive parameters and related biomarkers, in a cohort of male and female participants, aged 50+ years, with a family history of age related cognitive decline. This randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study is being performed at the University of California LA and Ulster University in Northern Ireland.

Commitment to Scientific Excellence

We are honored to collaborate with our esteemed academic partners in this important research initiative. We look forward to contributing to the scientific understanding of cognitive health through rigorous, independent research conducted by leading academic institutions.

*This information does not constitute endorsement by any funding agency or university. Juice Plus+ is providing the investigational product but is not involved in study design, conduct, or data analysis.

