The Juice Plus+ Company Continues 24-Year Commitment as Presenting Sponsor of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Plus+ Company and The Juice Plus+ Foundation ("Juice Plus+") is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, the largest single-day fundraising event for the institution. This inspiring annual event helps make research and treatment for cancer and other life-threatening diseases possible, embodying the spirit of hope, perseverance, and community.

Since 2001, Juice Plus+ has partnered with St. Jude on this event to raise funds used to advance pediatric research and treatment, and the promise that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. This year's event takes place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, driving critical support that helps make cures possible for kids with cancer. (Link to register & join Team Juice Plus+: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Heroes/SJMMW?pg=team&team_id=315803&fr_id=158671©_link_share )

"We believe health is built not just in the body, but in the community. Being part of the St. Jude Marathon Weekend for over two decades is an honor and together, we run for hope, for breakthroughs, and for every child who deserves a chance," said Gina Ghura, Chief Marketing Officer, Juice Plus+. "I look forward to running alongside my colleagues and the greater community as we raise both funds and awareness."

In addition to serving as presenting sponsor, Juice Plus+ is integrated throughout the event with activities including:

Team Juice Plus+ : Employees, sales partners, and community members run, walk, and volunteer together to raise vital funds.

: Employees, sales partners, and community members run, walk, and volunteer together to raise vital funds. Spirit Station : A high-energy activation zone along the course that motivates participants and celebrates every stride.

: A high-energy activation zone along the course that motivates participants and celebrates every stride. Healthy Starts Program: Juice Plus+ knows everyone has a role to play in helping the next generation grow up healthy and happy. With the Healthy Starts program, an adult with a qualifying Juice Plus+ subscription can gift free Juice Plus+ capsules or chewables to a child aged 4-25. Healthy Starts makes it easier for families all over the world to build healthier habits, together.

"We are extraordinarily grateful to our friends at Juice Plus+ for their longstanding support of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend," said Ike Anand, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Their partnership in our largest single-day fundraiser has helped raise more than $154 million for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and bring hope to children and families around the world."

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend offers multiple race distances — marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K, as well as a 2-Race Challenge — giving everyone an opportunity to participate. Whether running on Saturday, December 6, volunteering, or cheering from the sidelines, every effort supports the lifesaving work of St. Jude.

Juice Plus+ is a global leader in plant-based nutrition, dedicated to making whole-food-based wellness accessible and convenient. With more than 30 years of experience and 33 human clinical studies resulting in 48 published scientific papers, the brand continues to innovate with science-backed products that promote a healthier lifestyle. The portfolio now includes science-backed probiotic and prebiotic products like Super-Biome, designed to support digestive health and overall well-being, alongside a range of plant-based supplements that help people feel their best every day.

St. Jude leads the way in understanding, treating, and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As the only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center devoted exclusively to children, St. Jude has helped raise survival rates for childhood cancer from 20% to more than 80%. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

