NIIMBL announces 63 students for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience

NEWARK, Del., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce 63 students from 41 academic institutions have been selected to take part in the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience, the largest cohort since the Program's launch in 2019. Students will participate in one of five NIIMBL eXperience programs hosted by Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, North Carolina State University (Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center), Thomas Jefferson University (Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing), Santa Clara University, and the University of Houston.

The NIIMBL eXperience is a week-long, all-expenses-paid immersion program designed to introduce underrepresented groups including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students completing their first or second year of college to career possibilities in the biopharmaceutical industry. The goal is to increase the diversity of the school-to-industry pipeline and strengthen the biopharma workforce of the future.

"The NIIMBL eXperience has been a cornerstone of our efforts to expand and diversify talent pipelines for the biopharmaceutical industry," said John Balchunas, NIIMBL Workforce Director. "We are excited about the continued growth of the program and look forward to connecting another group of talented students to the industry."

Since 2019, the NIIMBL eXperience has served 80 students from 69 different academic institutions. Participants have secured internships and jobs at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Merck, MilliporeSigma, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly.

The 2024 NIIMBL eXperience dates are: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences – June 2 – 8; North Carolina State University (BTEC) – June 3-7; Thomas Jefferson University (JIB) – June 3-7; Santa Clara University – June 23-29; University of Houston – June 3-7.

For more information and to view the list of student participants, visit niimbl.org.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

