NIIMBL hosts first-of-its-kind biopharma talent partnership event

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) hosts the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Workforce Partnership Conference on April 17-18, 2024, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 120 representatives from 79 organizations representing industry, academia, non-profits, and government are expected to attend the two-day event focused on strengthening biopharma talent acquisition efforts.

The event brings together talent acquisition personal, technical hiring managers, and community engagement leaders from industry with representatives from biopharma-centric universities, community colleges, non-profits, and career pathways intermediaries. The goal is to foster connections that will ease the industry's ongoing talent shortages.

"As regional biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystems continue to work fervently to fill critical manufacturing roles, it is vital that we bring stakeholders to the table nationally," says John Balchunas, NIIMBL Workforce Director. "We hope that by bringing the entire talent ecosystem together, we can help the industry solve talent shortages more collaboratively and pre-competitively."

In addition to building connections, the event explores new approaches to hiring and alternative pathways to biopharmaceutical careers.

"Traditional bachelor's or master's degrees have been the standard requirement for many biopharmaceutical manufacturing jobs, but there is growing support for skills-based pathways to lucrative biomanufacturing careers," adds Balchunas. "We're aiming to bring increased industry awareness to alternative pathways including two-year community college degrees, apprenticeships, microcredentials, certification programs, and more.

The event begins with opening remarks from Massachusetts Secretary of the Office of Economic Development Yvonne Hao. Additional sessions on the program focus on skills-first hiring, early career success stories, and the role of national and regional partnerships. Semi-structured partnering sessions and affinity lunches give organizations a chance to learn more about each other and discover opportunities to establish partnerships.

The U.S. Biopharma Workforce Partnership Conference is part of NIIMBL's efforts to build national capacity to meet the talent acquisition, training, and workforce development needs of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. To learn more about the event, visit NIIMBL.org.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

Contact:

News Media

Daniel Maiese

Communications Manager

302-831-3824

[email protected]

SOURCE National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)