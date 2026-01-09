NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) to acquire SweetRush, Inc. to add award-winning strategic learning interventions and expand near-shore delivery capability in the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in Managed Learning Services, today announced that it has acquired 100% of SweetRush, Inc. ("SweetRush"), a leader in AI-enabled custom learning experience design and strategic training interventions for Fortune 1000 enterprises, professional associations and not-for-profit organizations. The acquisition has been completed through NIIT MTS' wholly owned subsidiary, NIIT (USA), Inc., for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 26 million, including annual performance-based earnouts over the next five years, subject to certain customary adjustments in accordance with the definitive agreements.

Headquartered in San Francisco, USA, SweetRush was founded in 2001 by Arturo Schwartzberg and Andrei Hedstrom. SweetRush operates with over 100 team members and an extended pool of industry experts across the United States and Costa Rica, supported by a broader pool of learning professionals.

The union brings together SweetRush's custom, AI-enabled, human-centered learning experience design with NIIT's global managed learning scale. SweetRush is recognized for award-winning strategic learning interventions and custom learning solutions, including certification-oriented content and a growing talent solutions capability, while NIIT brings a comprehensive, AI-enabled Managed Learning Services platform serving Global 1000 enterprises, enabling clients to optimize learning investments with measurable outcomes.

The acquisition supports NIIT MTS' growth strategy through:

An expanded services portfolio, including strategic learning interventions, certification solutions, and talent solutions, positioned to drive wallet share expansion across enterprise, association, and not-for-profit client segments.

share expansion across enterprise, association, and not-for-profit client segments. The opportunity to convert project-based relationships into longer-duration, annuity-like managed learning engagements, by extending NIIT's broader Managed Learning Services platform to SweetRush's client base.

Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, said:

"SweetRush has built a trusted position with discerning clients for whom performance outcomes truly matter. This strategic combination adds award-winning strategic learning interventions and talent solutions to NIIT's Managed Learning Services platform. Together, we will offer clients the best of human-centered learning craft and global operational scale—powered by technology and AI."

Danielle Hart, Chief Executive Officer, SweetRush, said:

"SweetRush's culture and craft have always been rooted in care, innovation, and business transformation. Joining NIIT gives us a larger platform to serve clients globally while staying true to what makes SweetRush distinctive - human-centered learning design and experiences that drive business-critical outcomes."

Vijay K. Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS, added:

"This acquisition strengthens NIIT MTS' ability to serve global enterprises with an expanded, outcome-focused portfolio, combining strategic learning interventions with managed learning delivery and operations at scale."

Arturo Schwartzberg, SweetRush Co-Founder, said:

"There is perfect synergy in the union of NIIT and SweetRush. Our team, culture, and capabilities are 100% intact. Now we get to leverage the might of NIIT and enhance the ways we support our clients who turn to us when they have mission-critical learning and development initiatives."

Andrei Hedstrom, SweetRush Co-Founder added:

"SweetRush has been growing our craft to serve the potential of people and their organizations with great care. We see the connection of the NIIT and SweetRush ecosystems as a way to amplify the greater promise of our teams' transformative impact."

About SweetRush

SweetRush is trusted by many of the world's leading companies to help improve the performance of their employees and extended enterprise. The company designs and develops Strategic Training Interventions and high-end bespoke learning solutions for Fortune 1000 companies and professional associations. Headquartered in San Francisco, SweetRush operates a distributed team across the United States and Costa Rica, with a strong culture and employee retention. SweetRush is known for strategic thought leadership and exceptionally creative, effective solutions that combine human-centered learning experience design with highly engaging delivery. Its services include strategy consulting and analysis, strategic training interventions, bespoke learning solutions, high-performance talent solutions, certification development, and innovative learning technologies including VR, AR, and AI. SweetRush's work has earned multiple awards and accolades across learning strategy, leadership, virtual training, blended learning, and innovation categories, in collaboration with its clients. Learn more at www.sweetrush.com.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning. For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com.

SOURCE NIIT (USA), INC.