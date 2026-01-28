NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Announces Q3 FY 2026 (October-December 2025) Results

NIIT MTS Highlights for Q3, FY 2026

Revenue at Rs. 499.7 Cr, up 5% QoQ and 19% YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 103.8 Cr, EBITDA margin at 21%, up 46 bps QoQ

PAT at Rs. 74.3 Cr, up 58% QoQ and 20% YoY

Added 4 new MTS clients taking tally to 107; Revenue Visibility at USD 415 million

AI-enabled offerings contribute 11% to revenue

Acquired San Francisco-based SweetRush, Inc. in January 2026

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS (In Rs. Crores) Quarter ended

December 31, 2025 Quarter ended

September 30, 2025 QoQ change Quarter ended

December 31, 2024 YoY change Net Revenue 499.7 475.7 5 % 418.9 19 % EBITDA 103.8 96.6 7 % 94.6 10 % EBITDA % 21 % 20 % 46 bps 23 % (180) bps Profit After Tax 74.3 47.0 58 % 61.7 20 %

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced the results for the third quarter of Financial Year 2025-2026 ended December 31, 2025.

During the October to December 2025 quarter, the company recorded a consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 499.7 Cr, up 5% QoQ and 19% YoY. EBITDA was Rs. 103.8 Cr while EBITDA Margin stood at 21%. Profit After Tax was Rs. 74.3 Cr, up 58% QoQ and up 20% YoY. EPS for the quarter was Rs. 5.42.

The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 28, 2026.

NIIT MTS added 4 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients during the quarter. Additionally, the company maintained its strong track record of renewals, with 4 contract renewals, during the quarter. Further, the company expanded scope of work with 1 client. The MTS client tally at the end of the quarter stood at 107, bringing revenue visibility to USD 415 Million.

In January 2026, NIIT MTS completed the acquisition of SweetRush, Inc. ("SweetRush"), a leader in AI-enabled custom learning experience design and strategic training interventions for Fortune 1000 enterprises, professional associations, and not-for-profit organizations. The acquisition has been completed through NIIT MTS' wholly owned subsidiary, NIIT (USA), Inc., for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 26 million, including annual performance-based earnouts over the next five years, subject to certain customary adjustments in accordance with the definitive agreements.

The transaction expands NIIT MTS's services portfolio with SweetRush's award-winning strategic learning interventions, certification solutions, and talent solutions, positioned to drive wallet share expansion across enterprise, association, and not-for-profit client segments. It also enables SweetRush to convert project-based relationships into longer-duration, annuity-like managed learning engagements, by extending NIIT's broader Managed Learning Services platform to its client base.

Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS shared his views on the results, "Our growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of our AI-enabled business model and the strategic value of our managed training services. Our AI-enabled offerings now contribute to 11% of our revenue. The inclusion of SweetRush to the NIIT family represents a significant milestone, bringing together award-winning learning design capabilities, expanded nearshore delivery capacity, and deep expertise in certification and talent solutions. This combination strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive, human-centered learning experiences at enterprise scale."

Commenting on the results, Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, stated, "We achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in Q3, supported by strong client retention rates and meaningful new client wins across our target verticals. This growth reflects the strength of our client relationships and the value our AI-enabled solutions deliver. As organizations increasingly recognize the imperative of building AI-ready workforces, we are uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, combining cutting-edge technology, proven learning methodologies, and global delivery excellence to help enterprises transform their learning and development functions for the future of work."

Awards and Accreditations

NIIT MTS Earned 64 prestigious Brandon Hall Excellence Technology and Ed Tech awards jointly with clients, including 52 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze awards.

NIIT MTS was ranked a 2025 Top 20 IT and Technical Training Company by Training Industry for the sixteenth year.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9.65/10 and an industry-leading renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning. For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com.

