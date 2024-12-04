Nikki Bell Hired as BridgePort Senior Vice President of Operations and Service

Bell will manage BridgePort's operational functions and support the firm's expanding network of fee-only advisors

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki Bell has been hired as Senior Vice President of Operations and Service at BridgePort Financial Solutions ("BridgePort"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm serving fee-only independent advisors with a range of holistic solutions. Reporting to Managing Director Eddie Rollins, Bell will manage the firm's operational functions, with a focus on streamlining BridgePort's advisory platform, strengthening its client and advisor services, and supporting its technology, training, trading, and supervision capabilities. He will also work closely with BridgePort leaders to drive the development and implementation of new platforms and offerings to further support the firm's expanding network of fee-only advisors.

"We're pleased to have Nik join our BridgePort family," said Rollins. "Nik's deep experience leading the operational side of wealth management makes him an ideal fit for BridgePort. His proven ability to lead complex integrations and build efficient processes will support BridgePort's mission of providing industry-leading solutions to fee-only advisors who want to grow and scale their business."

Bell joins BridgePort with more than 20 years of experience working in operations and senior leadership roles at various financial services companies. He spent nearly 10 years at Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC. in New York, where he managed a team of portfolio managers, implemented investment strategies across multiple model portfolios, and led the planning and direction of the firm's operational environment. In 2022, Bell helped lead Lenox's integration into WealthSpire Advisors, directly overseeing the transition of client data, systems, operational workflows, and trading functions. Additional previous experience includes leadership roles at Dunbar Capital Management, UBS Financial Services, and Morgan Stanley.

BridgePort is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cambridge Investment Group, which also includes Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a large corporate RIA, and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., an independent broker-dealer. With more than $1 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), BridgePort launched in January to support the long-term growth and longevity of fee-only independent advisors.

About BridgePort

BridgePort is a national RIA firm that supports fee-only independent advisory firms in the pursuit of building enduring businesses. BridgePort is committed to serving independent advisors with a range of customizable solutions for technology, succession and acquisition, practice management, business consulting, outsourcing, and more. Learn more about BridgePort here.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: offering advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and offering securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more about Cambridge here.

BridgePort Financial Solutions, LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

