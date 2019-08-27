Nikon and Abberior Instruments America announce strategic partnership to distribute the compact STEDYCON system in the US

STEADYFOCUS module which guarantees drift-free STED and confocal imaging over days.

DynamicPLUS feature for superior sensitivity and full dynamic range to capture the dimmest signals and brightest spots.

Compatible with inverted and upright microscopes.

Service- and maintenance free.

Easy upgrade for existing fluorescence microscope systems.

"Nikon Instruments is excited about our partnership with Abberior Instruments and opportunity to distribute the STEDYCON system," said Steve Ross, Ph.D., Director, Products & Marketing, Nikon Instruments Inc. "This partnership will enable us to deliver the complete range of super resolution technologies from enhanced resolution confocal to STORM, SIM and now STED."

"The Abberior-Nikon partnership is a powerful combination," continued Dr. Karsten Bahlmann, CEO, Abberior Instruments America LLC. "Our superior STED technology coupled with Nikon's great capabilities allow us to make a huge impact on the American market." Dr. Gerald Donnert, CEO, Abberior Instruments GmbH in Göttingen, added: "This alliance will finally unlock the full potential of super resolution for customers in the US."

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. Cutting-edge instruments include microscopes, digital imaging products and software. Nikon Instruments is one of the microscopy and digital imaging arms of Nikon Inc., the world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology. For more information, visit www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com. Product-related inquiries may be directed to Nikon Instruments at 800-52-NIKON.

About Abberior Instruments America LLC and Abberior Instruments GmbH

Abberior Instruments America LLC was founded in the USA in 2016 as a daughter company of Abberior Instruments GmbH, which is a spin-off of Nobel laureate Prof. Stefan Hell's research group at the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen, Germany. Besides Prof. Stefan Hell, all founding members and decision makers are senior scientists and have shaped the field of optical super resolution over decades. Abberior Instruments is a leading innovator, developer and manufacturer of modern super resolution STED and proprietary MINFLUX microscopes, which allow unique applications in cell and molecular biology.

For more information visit abberior-instruments.com.

