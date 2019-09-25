Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Instant Savings at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1351688-REG/nikon_d850_dslr_camera_body.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 5 Image Processor

3.2" 2.36m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

The D850 DSLR is a multimedia camera puts staggering image quality and impressive performance within reach of working photographers everywhere. That brings together robust stills capabilities along with apt movie and time-lapse recording. Revolving around a 45.7MP BSI CMOS sensor and proven EXPEED 5 image processor, the D850 is clearly distinguished by its high resolution for recording detailed imagery.

At the heart of the D850 is a back-side illuminated (BSI) FX-format full-frame CMOS image sensor with 45.7 megapixels and no optical low-pass filter. A marvel of ingenuity, it achieves extraordinary image quality, enhanced light gathering efficiency, faster data readout and truer color with virtually no risk of moiré.

EXPEED 5 quickly processes all 45.7 megapixels of data for lower noise, wider dynamic range, subtle tonal and textural details, high-speed continuous shooting at approx. 9 fps and full-frame 4K UHD movie recording.

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1351688-REG/nikon_d850_dslr_camera_body.html

153-Point Multi-CAM 20K Autofocus System

Complementing the rendering capabilities and speed of the image sensor is the robust Multi-CAM 20K AF system, which features 153 total phase-detection points, including 99 cross-type sensors for improved subject recognition, and 55 of the points are selectable for greater compositional freedom. Benefitting the use of super telephoto lenses and teleconverters, 15 of the points, including nine selectable points, are compatible with an effective aperture of f/8, and all 153 points support working with effective aperture of f/5.6 or brighter.

Managing the abundance of focusing points is a dedicated AF engine, which offers quick response times to benefit tracking fast and randomly moving subjects, even at the top 7 fps shooting rate. The AF engine also contributes to enhanced focusing sensitivity, with all points capable of focusing -4 EV for working in very dark, low-contrast situations.

Furthering the versatility of the Nikon D850 focusing system, different AF-area modes can be selected to support varying types of subject matter:

Single-Point AF: The camera uses a single point to find focus.

Dynamic-Area AF: Available with 25, 72, or 153-point selections, this mode uses a primary single focus point to lock onto focus, and then makes use of the surrounding points for maintaining focus while tracking erratically-moving subjects.

Group-Area AF: This mode treats smaller groups of AF points as a single point for a wider field of recognition, and is well-suited to tracking faces or other detailed subjects.

3D-Tracking: Using a subject's color information, this mode utilizes all 153 points to maintain focus on a moving subject while half-pressing the shutter button.

Auto-Area AF: This mode makes use of all 153 points to quickly identify the main subject, and then prioritizes recognized faces as portrait subjects in any AF servo mode.

Nikon D850 Discussion

Catch up on discussion panel with photographers who got a taste of the Nikon D850! They discuss the technology behind the D850, the way the camera betters their work, and the industry at large.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M37sRkyeEZw

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

