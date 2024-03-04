NIKON INTRODUCES "8 DAYS WITH Z 8" CHALLENGE: A CAMPAIGN INVITING FILMMAKERS AND CONTENT CREATORS TO SHARE A film SHOT EXCLUSIVELY WITH THE Z 8

Exclusive Content Series to be Released on Nikon's YouTube Channel and Participating Creators' Channels

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a new program, "8 Days with Z 8." This unique initiative aims to highlight the cinematic capabilities of the Nikon Z 8 camera and spotlight a diverse group of visual storytellers as they push the limits of their creativity.

Nikon has invited eight talented filmmakers, DPs, videographers and content creators to join the "8 Days with Z 8" challenge. Each was asked to ideate, produce, edit and submit a video in eight days inspired by one word: Authenticity. Nikon is encouraging participating creators to bring their vision to life, showcasing their unique style and approach to storytelling. To tell their story, creators will use the Nikon Z 8, which is a full-frame mirrorless camera packed with advanced features like 8K 60p internal RAW video recording and a 45.7-megapixel BSI stacked sensor, as well as Nikon's latest NIKKOR Z lenses.

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible short films these creators made that embody authenticity, creativity and visual storytelling," said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO of Nikon Inc. "At Nikon, we are committed to empowering creators and providing them with the tools they need to bring their visions to life, such as the Nikon Z 8. We look forward to witnessing the incredible stories that will unfold."

Each week throughout March and April, Nikon will release a new creator film exclusively on the brand's YouTube channel. The participating creators will also share behind-the-scenes content that gives viewers an inside look into their take on the challenge and their creative process.

Each with their own unique point of view, participants Ambria Cornelius, Desire Lacap, Cam Mackey, Cassidy Lynne, Joyce Charat, Jesus Presinal, Julian Bell and Natalie Lynn were selected based on their talent and commitment to creating content. To keep up with the 8 Days with Z 8 challenge,

follow Nikon USA YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete List of Creators:

Visual Storyteller Genre Instagram Handle Ambria Cornelius Cinematography / Music Videos / Music Television / Lifestyle @ambriawithanupsidedowna Cam Mackey Videography / Portrait / Commercial / Adventure @cammacky Cassidy Lynne Lifestyle / Wedding / Couples @cassidylynne Desire Lacap Videography / Cinematic @lacapturevisuals Joyce Charat Fashion / Editorial @joycevisuals Jesus Presinal Lifestyle / Automotive/ Action @officialjpnyc Julian Bell Portrait / Lifestyle / Commercial / Videography @mr.niceguy_1 Natalie Lynn Adventure / Nature / Cinema @nataliexlynn

For more information about the "8 Days with Z 8" program and to check out content from the challenge, please visit Nikon's social media channels and follow along as we update this playlist on NikonUSA's YouTube channel as the short films premiere each week. To learn more about the latest Nikon products, including the Nikon Z 8 and the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses, please visit nikonusa.com.

