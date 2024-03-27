THE ALL-IN-ONE LENS THAT GOES THE DISTANCE: NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 28-400MM F/4-8 VR FULL-FRAME SUPER ZOOM

Versatility and Portability with Wide-Angle to Super-Telephoto Coverage

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nikon Inc. announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, a supremely versatile high-power super-zoom lens for Nikon Z series full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras. This latest addition to the expanding line of NIKKOR Z lenses offers the highest zoom ratio in its class1, making it a must-have for travel, sports, backyard wildlife and more.

"So many photographers and creatives will love the versatility of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm, which gives you clarity, range and fantastic backgrounds," said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, Nikon Inc. "Wherever your travels lead, this is definitely a lens to consider packing."

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a high-magnification zoom lens that covers a broad range of focal lengths — from 28mm to 400mm. Whether up close or far away, from landscapes to distant vistas, users will appreciate the extreme versatility and powerful capabilities of the 14.2× zoom. Although it is a super-telephoto zoom lens with a range up to 400mm, it's also the lightest in its class1, weighing only approximately 1.6 lbs (725 g), making it easy to carry when traveling.

This new lens also has a remarkably close minimum focus distance2 of only 7.8 in. (0.2 m) at the maximum wide-angle position and 3.9 ft. (1.2 m) at the maximum telephoto position. The maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x lets users capture close-ups at short distances for food, flowers and animals. When shooting far away, users can fill the frame with their subject and still have a pleasing blurred background.

The NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR uses a stepping motor (STM), which enables fast and quiet autofocusing, allowing rapid focus on moving subjects. The lens also features a vibration-reduction (VR) function with performance equivalent to 5.0 stops, which helps achieve sharp photos and stable video with ease, even when handheld.3

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

Covers a broad range of focal lengths— from 28mm to 400mm, with a 14.2× zoom which is a first among NIKKOR Z lenses.

A minimum focus distance of 0.2 m at the maximum wide-angle position and a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35× allow users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression.

at the maximum wide-angle position and a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35× allow users to get closer to their subjects for dynamic expression. A total length of approx. 5.57 in. (141.5 mm) and a weight of approx. 1.6lbs (725g)– the lightest lens in its class– make this an easy lens to carry and shoot hand-held.

Stable VR performance equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed effectively reduces blurring in dimly lit surroundings and with hand-held shooting. When paired with a compatible camera, Synchro VR can be activated to achieve up to 5.5-stop stabilization 4 by combining in-camera VR and lens VR.

by combining in-camera VR and lens VR. Stepping motor (STM) enables high-speed AF drive.

Support for linear MF drive enables smooth focusing, which is especially useful for video shooting.

Comes with a compact, square lens hood that combines superior performance and usability.

Designed to be dust- and drip-resistant with thorough sealing on various portions including movable parts of the lens barrel to keep dust and water droplets from entering the lens.5

Price and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens will be available in mid-April for a suggested retail price of $1299.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.

1. Among lenses with a zoom ratio of 10x or over for full-frame/FX-format interchangeable-lens mirrorless cameras, announced as of March 27, 2024.

2. When capturing close-ups with the lens hood attached, take care that the lens hood does not come into contact with the subject.

3. Measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to "NORMAL", and zoom at the maximum telephoto position.

4. Measured in accordance with CIPA standards with VR function set to "NORMAL" when combined with cameras that support Synchro VR.

5. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

