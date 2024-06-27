Nikon Introduces Newly Developed Imaging Technology for Greatly Accelerated Speed and Efficiency in Research for Biotechnology

The Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector, combined with the AX R Confocal Microscope system, enables more precise observations with extremely low noise and exceptionally sharp image contrast. The newly updated software expands the observation range by about four times*1 at the same magnification compared with previous products. In addition, the image acquisition speed at the same magnification is improved six-fold compared to a traditional galvano scanner.

"With the introduction of this product, Nikon strives to empower the scientific community to more efficiently research and understand complex diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease, as well as to assist research and development efforts in drug discovery," said Tatsuya Yamaguchi, Nikon Executive Officer and General Manager of Healthcare Business Unit.

He went on to say, "Particularly, in diverse biotech subfields such as gene therapy and cell therapy, it will be possible to track the growth processes of cells and tissues within disease models using high throughput and resolution. This new technology will also assist in the understanding of cellular and tissue-level activity, which is critical for assessing the efficacy and safety of novel therapies."

To meet the ever-changing needs of the biological and biomedical research community, Nikon continues to develop products that make use of advanced optical technologies for the purpose of shedding new light on cellular research, disease, and the development of new therapies.

Release Overview

Product

Name AX R with NSPARC 2K Super-Resolution Confocal Microscope Version NIS-Elements C/C-ER Ver 6.02.03 Patch C2 or later Release Date June 28, 2024

Main Features

1. At the same magnification, the observation range is expanded by about four times*1, capturing the details of cells and tissues with a larger field of view to enable comprehensive analysis.

The AX R with NSPARC 2K has made it possible to expand the field of view approximately four times compared to that of previous products, while maintaining the pixel density required for super-resolution imaging. This allows researchers to observe the microstructure of neurons at high resolution while covering a larger area without sacrificing the small pixel size. Collecting larger amounts of data at once assists with comprehensive measurement and detailed observation of abnormalities in neuronal structure caused by genetic mutations. As a result, new insight can be gained across a wide range of biological processes.

2. Ultra-fast imaging six times faster than with a galvano scanner revolutionizes research on cancer, neurobiology, and infectious diseases.

With this update, resonant-scanned images can be acquired about six times faster than when using a galvano scanner at the same magnification. This ultra-fast imaging capability enables real-time capture of dynamic biological phenomena such as the complex path of CAR-T cell infiltration into cancer cells with greater detail than ever before.

This new capability can dramatically improve research efficiency across diverse fields such as cancer, neurobiology, infectious diseases, and more.

3. The high-performance NSPARC detector contributes to the investigation of the disease mechanisms and the development of new drugs.

Equipped with the NSPARC detector, which provides high-speed, large field of view, high-resolution imaging capability, researchers can clearly observe even the smallest parts of cells and tissues. This enables higher-quality data analysis, deeper scientific understanding, and valuable insights into understanding the root causes of disease.

*1 When compared with resonant scanning of conventional products

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacturing of optical, digital imaging technology and software for biomedical applications. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

