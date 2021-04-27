Nikon introduces the AX and AX R confocal microscope systems, with 8K resolution, world's largest 25mm field of view, and an advanced suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools for accelerating microscopy-based research

* 1 Galvano scanner. * 2 Among point scanners available on the market as of April 27, 2021, according to research conducted by Nikon. * 3 The diameter of the observable image in a microscope.

Release Overview

Product name AX confocal microscope AX R confocal microscope Release date Late May 2021

Development Background

As biological research continues to trend toward systems level studies that range from molecules to whole cell populations, tissues, organoids, and even whole organisms, needs for microscopy have been similarly evolving. There is an increasing need to acquire data that is higher resolution, both spatially and temporally, for a larger range of specimens and with greater throughput. Nikon's 10th generation confocal microscope system, the AX/AX R, features improved pixel density, sensitivity, speed, and the world's largest field of view to meet these needs. A suite of AI-based tools assists users in acquisition, processing and analysis, while the streamlined user interface ensures ease of use. With its modular design, the AX/AX R confocal microscope system easily accommodates multi-modal experiments as well as future expansion to meet evolving research directions.

Main Features

1. Capture more data than ever before with 8K x 8K pixel density and a 25mm field of view

The AX and AX R enables 8192 × 8192pixel, high-resolution images to be obtained with the world's largest field of view (25mm). Now, ultrafine details can be easily captured even for large specimens. This feature is available for both inverted*4 and upright*5 microscope configurations, thereby supporting a wide range of research applications and fields.

In addition, with the AX R's high-speed resonant scanner users can acquire up to 720 frames per second at 2048 x 16 pixels. High-speed resonant scanning not only enables dynamic events to be easily captured but also reduces the amount of time required to image large, fixed specimens.

*4 ECLIPSE Ti2-E inverted research microscope

*5 ECLIPSE Ni-E motorized upright research microscope

2. Improved specimen viability for longer time-lapse imaging

The AX/AX R features detector units that are twice as sensitive as conventional models*6, with a ~30% reduction in dark current noise*7. With increased sensitivity and reduced noise, lower illumination power can be used for imaging even dim specimens, minimizing photobleaching and phototoxicity. Combined with high-speed resonant scanning which further decreases exposure time, specimen viability is greatly extended, enabling extreme, long-term time-lapse imaging.

*6 In cases where multi-alkali PMT is selected.

*7 Noise generated by the heat of the sensor itself during long exposures.

3. A simplified, AI-driven user experience

Nikon's NIS-Elements C imaging software allows users to easily customize the layout and experiment workflow to suit their needs. The new Autosignal.ai tool simplifies confocal acquisition by automatically determining the optimal illumination and detection settings while Denoise.ai removes shot noise from confocal images to enable clearer images with shorter exposure times. AI-based tools for post-acquisition image processing such as Segment.ai makes segmentation of complex structures more efficient and reliable.

Graphical programming tools for both acquisition and analysis provide further flexibility for the user. The optional JOBS module enables complex, non-linear experiments with multiple paths and dimensions to be created with ease, including conditional workflows where subsequent acquisition parameters are based on real-time analysis results.

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.