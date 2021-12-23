Nikon introduces the CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D series objectives for biological microscopes

Release Overview

Product Name CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D series objectives for biological microscopes Release Date December 29, 2021

Development Background

In the field of life science research, there is high demand for improving observation efficiency by capturing the specimen clearly with a large field of view and observing fine structures. To meet these needs, Nikon has improved the current CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda series objectives for biological microscopes that support clear imaging over a large field of view, resulting in the new CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D series. This series supports observation with a large field-of-view of 25 mm, corrects chromatic aberration over a wider wavelength range than the conventional model, and achieves high numerical aperture*2 and high resolution.

Higher resolution images up to the periphery of the field of view can be acquired when combined with the "Digital Sight 10" microscope camera that will be released concurrently.

*2 A numerical value that indicates the solid angle with which an objective can collect light. The larger the number, the wider the solid angle of light that can be captured, resulting in brighter and higher resolution images.

Main Features

1. Imaging a large field of view, bright and clear, and improving observation efficiency

By adopting the newly developed high refractive index glass, it is possible to suppress the decrease in the amount of light at the periphery of the field of view and capture the observation target brightly and clearly all the way to the edge of the field of view. High visibility and efficient observation with a 25 mm large field of view, and high throughput, can be achieved.

2. Providing objectives for a wide range of wavelengths

This series of lenses adopts anomalous dispersion glass and corrects chromatic aberration that causes color bleeding in a wavelength range from the visible to the near infrared (405 nm to 850 nm). Since the Lambda D series can support reagents with a wide range of wavelengths with a single objective, it is no longer necessary to use a different objective for each wavelength.

3. Achieves high resolution with high numerical aperture

High numerical aperture has been achieved by processing the lens edge to be thinner and with higher precision and enlarging the effective diameter of the lens. It enables both a high numerical aperture and a large field of view, as well as bright and high-resolution observations, clearly capturing the fine structure of the specimen.

Main Specification

Product Name Numerical Aperture Working Distance (mm) Cover Glass Thickness (mm) CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 2X 0.10 8.50 0/0.17 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 4X 0.20 20.00 0/0.17 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 10X 0.45 4.00 0.17 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 20X 0.80 0.80 0.17 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 40XC 0.95 0.21 0.11 to 0.23 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 60X Oil 1.42 0.15 0.17 CFI Plan Apochromat Lambda D 100X Oil 1.45 0.13 0.17

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

