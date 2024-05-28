Nikon introduces the SI-PH Phase Condenser accessory option for the ECLIPSE Si biological microscope

Up until now, the ECLIPSE Si required multiple sliders*3 for the transition from brightfield observation*1 to phase contrast observation*2 and magnification switching. With the new SI-PH Phase Condenser, the function of two separate sliders have been combined in one turret*4, enabling the transition from brightfield observation to phase contrast observation and switching of objectives from low to high magnification without having to replace or remove sliders.

Nikon is proceeding with product development, utilizing high optical technology, based on input from researchers. This will improve on-site workflow from operators and contribute to highly accurate inspections.

Release Overview

Product Name SI-PH Phase Condenser Release Date May 28, 2024

Main Features

1. Offers efficient observation processes in research fields by means of smooth magnification switching and intuitive operation

The SI-PH Phase Condenser can complete the transition from low to high magnification observation within one turret, enabling smooth switching between different magnification settings. Additionally, users can easily switch between brightfield observation to phase contrast observation without the need to replace or remove sliders, which can improve work efficiency of research and examinations. This product is therefore expected to lead to major business improvements, especially in fields where it is necessary to observe large numbers of samples, such as high-volume observations in research and educational fields.

2. Improved examination and research efficiency with observation method switching that does not require additional tools

With conventional biological microscopes, special tools are needed for adjusting the components required for phase contrast observation. With the SI-PH Phase Condenser, centering of the ring aperture, which is critical for phase contrast observation, can be easily completed using the built-in adjustment mechanism.

With the updated ECLIPSE Si microscope, we believe that the unique features of the SI-PH Phase Condenser, such as smooth magnification switching and easy ring aperture adjustment, will simplify the operating procedure and improve the observation accuracy of the ECLIPSE Si. Ensuring the speed and quality of microscopy workflows will result in major benefits not only for laboratory technicians, but ultimately for people as well.

In addition, with the Online Guide on the website that summarizes operating procedures, users can easily confirm various microscope operations with the help of movies and still images.

"The new SI-PH Phase Condenser was developed and designed to help with reducing the workload incurred in microscopic observations performed mainly by laboratory technicians, and people in research and educational settings, so that samples can be observed quickly," said Tatsuya Yamaguchi, Nikon Executive Officer, General Manager of Healthcare Business Unit. "Thus, we expect that utilizing this product will lead to improvements in the accuracy and speed of microscopic observations during observations of biological cells and examinations. Moreover, this product can be applied to a wide range of tests, such as plaque tests in dentistry, fungus tests in dermatology, blood tests, and chromosome tests. We believe that utilizing this product in educational institutions such as universities, and inspection at laboratories, we can improve the learning skills for all users and contribute to the development of the next generation of professionals."

"We intend to continue providing solutions that are useful in research and educational settings, while continuing to listen to the voices of our users and reflecting them in our product development," said Yamaguchi. "We will contribute to improving the quality of life in society through innovation while constantly maintaining our attentiveness and an attitude of pursuing a corporate culture that satisfies our users."

Brightfield observation: This is a common observation method of observing light transmitted or reflected by a specimen. It is mainly used for the observations, pathological examinations, blood tests, etc. of specimens stained to highlight specific features. Phase contrast observation: In this observation method, transparent specimens are observed utilizing the contrast of light and shade using the phenomena of light diffraction and interference. In phase contrast observation, it is not necessary to stain the specimen as in brightfield observation, which makes it possible to observe living specimens. Slider for phase contrast observation: A small device or plate that is inserted into the light path of a microscope, which is used when utilizing special optical technology such as phase contrast observation. Turret: One of the components of a microscope, which is used for switching the ring aperture for phase contrast observation

