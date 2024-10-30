NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE NIKKOR Z 28-135MM F/4 PZ, A STANDARD ZOOM LENS FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM

A Lens with Power Zoom for Video Creators

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the ongoing development of the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the focal range from 28mm to 135mm. It is designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, supporting efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

About Nikon  
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.

