NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE NIKKOR Z 28-135MM F/4 PZ, A STANDARD ZOOM LENS FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT SYSTEM

A Lens with Power Zoom for Video Creators

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the ongoing development of the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the focal range from 28mm to 135mm. It is designed to provide ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording, supporting efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

