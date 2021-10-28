Nikon Launches Z9 Flagship Mirrorless Camera and New Lenses; Preorder Now Available at B&H

The Nikon Z9 revolves around a newly developed 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor, which features a stacked design that promotes faster readout speeds and contributes to virtually no rolling shutter distortion. This sensor pairs with an upgraded EXPEED 7 image processor that also contributes to a wealth of speed throughout the camera system, notably with a top 20 fps raw shooting rate, 30 fps for JPEGs, and 120 fps shooting at an 11MP setting, all with full-time AF and AE functionality. The processing power also enables dual-stream technology, which provides true blackout-free viewfinder performance that suits fast continuous shooting applications.

Nikon Z 9 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1629829-REG/nikon_z_9_mirrorless_digital.html

Product Highlights:

Sensor 45.7MP FX-Format Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor Sensitivity ISO 64-25600 (Expanded ISO 32-102400) Autofocus 493-Point Phase-Detection AF

Subject Tracking and Detection with Deep Learning Technology Video Recording 8K30p, 4K120p, 4K30p with 8K Oversampling

Internal 10-Bit 4:2:2 in ProRes 422 HQ/H.265; 10-Bit N-Log and HLG Continuous Shooting 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG, 120 fps at 11MP

1000+ Frame Buffer Image Stabilization In-Body Vibration Reduction, Up to 6 Stops Viewfinder Real-Live Viewfinder; Blackout-Free via Dual-Stream Technology LCD Monitor 3.2" Four-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD Ports Full-Size HDMI, USB Type-C, 3.5mm Headphone & Microphone, Ethernet, Nikon 10-Pin Port, PC Sync Flash Terminal Connectivity Bluetooth, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, GNSS Memory Card Slots Dual CFexpress Type B

Another benefit of the new sensor design is an improved on-chip phase-detection autofocus system, which is especially quick and accurate. This AF system works in conjunction with deep learning-based subject detection and tracking that automatically recognizes nine distinct subject types and maintains sharp focus while shooting.

More than just stellar stills performance, the Z 9 also sports impressive video capabilities, beginning with UHD 8K 30p recording with full pixel readout and continuous recording times over 2 hours. UHD 4K recording up to 120p is possible, too, along with 4K 30p support using an oversampled 8K area for improved sharpness and detail. Additionally, the Z 9 offers 10-bit internal recording as ProRes 422 HQ or H.265 files.

The Z 9 also distinguishes itself with a unique design among mirrorless cameras: It's Nikon's first Z body to feature an integrated vertical grip and it's Nikon's first camera to feature a four-axis tilting touchscreen for more intuitive operation in both horizontal and vertical shooting orientations. The Real-Live Viewfinder is a large and bright finder that benefits from dual-stream technology to provide clear blackout-free viewing when working at the top continuous shooting rates. Suiting a professional workflow, dual CFexpress Type-B card slots are available, along with a variety of ports, including a full-size HDMI out, both mic and headphone ports, USB Type-C, and an Ethernet port. Bluetooth, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and GNSS are available, too. And, in terms of a robust construction, the magnesium alloy body is weather sealed to the same standards as the former flagship D6, there is a shield that protects the sensor during lens changes, and the VR system can be locked in place during travel to prevent damage.

In addition to the Z9, Nikon is also launching a pair of versatile Z zoom lenses. The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is a super-telephoto zoom in a portable form factor, offering useful reach for sports and wildlife applications. Vibration reduction helps to reduce the appearance of camera shake, and the lens features new Inner Balance Technology that minimizes the weight shift during zooming for more seamless, stable use when shooting atop a gimbal head.

The second lens being announced is the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S, which is a versatile everyday zoom covering wide-angle to short-telephoto for working with most subjects. This S-line lens features a constant f/4 maximum aperture, advanced optics, and a quick, quiet dual STM AF system.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1669886-REG/nikon_niz241204_nikkor_z_24_120mm_f_4.html

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Three ED and Three Aspherical Elements

One Aspherical ED Glass Element

ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coatings

Multi-Focus Stepping Motor AF System

Programmable Control Ring & L.Fn Button

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

The third lens-related announcement is the FTZ II Mount Adapter, which is the second-generation model that serves as a bridge between F-mount SLR lenses and the mirrorless Z system. This new adapter has a revised, streamlined design that is optimized for cameras with a battery grip, such as the Z 9, and offers the same seamless shooting and AF support along with compatibility for hundreds of F-mount lenses.

Finally, Nikon is also announcing the development of its most advanced Z-system lens yet with the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S. This super-telephoto prime will feature an integrated 1.4x teleconverter and an all-new coating for even greater anti-reflection qualities than previous super-tele lenses. This lens is still forthcoming, with an anticipated release date in 2022.

