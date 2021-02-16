Nikon releases the "ECLIPSE Si" biological microscope with improved operability for educational and clinical applications

Complex operation and physical fatigue from long hours of use are common challenges for microscope users in both clinical and educational settings. To address these challenges, Nikon has developed the ECLIPSE Si biological microscope. The ECLIPSE Si features intelligent features such as a Light Intensity Management function which reduces the time spent on adjusting the light intensity when changing magnifications. The ergonomic design of the ECLIPSE Si, including a tube featuring a 45-degree inclination angle and a low stage height ensures that users maintain a natural posture. The ECLIPSE Si improves the workflow for a wide range of users and helps them stay focused during long hours of observations.

Release Overview

Product Name Biological Microscope ECLIPSE Si Release Date February 16, 2021

Main Features

Time saving features including a Light Intensity Management function which reduces light intensity adjustment times by 40%*1

Nikon has developed a new feature called Light Intensity Management (LIM) which automatically records the light intensity level set for each objective. As the user switches between objectives, the previously set intensity for each objective is automatically recalled. The LIM feature can reduce the time spent on manually adjusting the light intensity when switching objectives by ~40%*1.

In addition to LIM, the ECLIPSE Si features thoughtfully positioned components that are designed to further streamline the workflow. The focus knobs are located on both sides of the microscope for easy access. In addition, the focus knob and the stage handle can be operated with one hand, freeing up the other hand to rotate the nosepiece and replace the specimen slide. As a result, users can more efficiently observe a large number of samples.

Furthermore, users can quickly confirm the magnification and illumination status with the integrated LCD screen at the front of the microscope. Controls are marked with easy-to-understand illustrations for intuitive and efficient operation, enhancing the overall user experience and streamlining their overall workflow.

*1 The time required to change from a low-magnification objective (4X) to a high-magnification objective (40X), in 3 steps, twice, was measured for the ECLIPSE Si and compared with the prior microscope model, the ECLIPSE E200. The measured time for the ECLIPSE Si was ~40% less than that for the ECLIPSE E200 because the Si did not require any light intensity adjustments for the second round of objective switching. CLIPSE Si: 7.7 seconds (average), ECLIPSE E200: 13.2 seconds (average) (tested by Nikon)

Ergonomic design reduces physical strain

The ECLIPSE Si is ergonomically designed to allow users to make observations in a natural posture. The low, 135mm stage height minimizes hand and arm movements required when changing samples. The tubes, with an inclination angle of 45 degrees, allow users to easily switch between looking through the eyepieces and checking the sample on the stage while maintaining the observation posture.

Switching between magnifications can cause eye strain from sudden changes in light intensity. The LIM feature which automatically recalls optimal light intensity settings for each magnification, prevents these sudden changes and reduces eye strain. In addition, a blue light blocking filter (optional) can be used to further reduce eye irritation.

By reducing physical strain, the ECLIPSE Si can help users stay focused during long hours of observations.

Easily configure for remote image sharing

By configuring the ECLIPSE Si with the Digital Sight 1000 microscope camera (optional), images on the microscope can be projected directly to a monitor for simultaneous observation by multiple people. The ECLIPSE Si can also be configured with the DS-Fi3 microscope camera (optional), which captures high-definition images of samples in their true colors. In addition, when connected to a PC with NIS-Elements L imaging software (optional), images can be shared with other PCs and mobile devices for virtual viewing. With its remote image sharing capabilities, the ECLIPSE Si is an ideal microscope for virtual consultation and teaching.

A variety of observation methods to meet a wide range of application needs

The ECLIPSE Si supports a variety of observation methods including bright-field, phase contrast, dark-field, simple polarizing, and diascopic fluorescence*2. An eco-friendly, high luminescent white LED is used as the illumination light source.

*2 Observation methods other than bright-field require optional accessories, etc.

An Online Guide provides quick instructions on how to use the microscope

The "Online Guide" is a web-based operation manual featuring video tutorials and images showing how to use the microscope, including various observation methods and operation tips. The ECLIPSE Si is accompanied with a QR code*3 that can be attached to the microscope body. Users can simply scan the QR code with their mobile phone for quick access to the Online Guide.

*3 QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

Specifications

Optical system CFI60 infinity optical system Illumination High luminescent white LED illuminator (Eco-illumination) ・Built-in fly-eye lens ・Up to two 45 mm diameter filters can be installed ・Light Intensity Management (LIM) feature included Eyepieces (F.O.V.,

mm) With diopter adjustment ・E2‒CFI 10X (20), E2‒CFI 15X (12) ・CFI 10X (22), CFI 12.5X (16), CFI 15X (14.5) Tubes ・Binocular Tube 2, Trinocular Tube F2 Inclination angle 45°, pupillary distance: 50-75 ｍｍ ・Binocular Tube, Trinocular Tube F, Trinocular Tube T Inclination angle 25°, pupillary distance: 50-75 ｍｍ ・Ergonomic Binocular Tube Inclination angle 10°-30°, extension: up to 40 ｍｍ Objectives (NA/W.D.) ・CFI E Plan Achromat 4X (0.1/30mm) ・CFI E Plan Achromat 10X (0.25/7mm) ・CFI E Plan Achromat 40X (0.65/0.65mm) ・CFI E Plan Achromat 60X (0.8/0.3mm) ・CFI E Plan Achromat 100X Oil (1.25/0.23mm) Condenser Abbe Condenser, NA 1.25, vertically movable and centerable Observation methods Brightfield, phase contrast, diascopic fluorescence, dark-field, simple

polarizing Fungus-proof treatment Antifungal paint is applied around optical system Weight Approx. 6.0kg (when equipped with binocular tube 2), approx. 6.4kg (when

equipped with trinocular tube F2)

Note: Digital Sight 1000 and DS-Fi3 microscope cameras, and NIS-Elements L imaging software, are not for clinical use.

