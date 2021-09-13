Nikon Small World Announces the Winners of the 47th Annual Photo Competition, Image of an Oak Leaf Exterior Takes First Place

Jason used both transmitted and reflected light on opposite sides of the leaf to highlight three vital structures. Prominently featured in white are the trichomes, which are fine outgrowths that protect a plant against extreme weather, microorganisms, and insects. In purple, Jason highlights the stomata, small pores that regulate the flow of gases in a plant. Colored in cyan are the vessels that transport water throughout the leaf. All three are essential to plant life.

"The lighting side of it was complicated," said Jason. "Microscope objectives are small and have a very shallow depth of focus. I couldn't just stick a giant light next to the microscope and have the lighting be directional. It would be like trying to light the head of a pin with a light source that's the size of your head. Nearly impossible." Jason edited the color temperature and hue in post-production to better illustrate the various elements pictured.

When Jason is not directing the OiVM core facility at the Baylor College of Medicine, he can be found spending his free time customizing microscopes and photographing subjects found in his backyard. "I've learned a lot from the scientific community, having spent 20 plus years in this field doing microscopy at a fairly high level. But I've also learned a lot from the people in the hobbyist environment. Small World is a great combination of the two groups, and you don't often get an opportunity to see that."

"Nikon Small World was created to show the world how art and science come together under the microscope. This year's first place winner could not be a better example of that blend," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments, "I continue to be amazed by the level of talent we see every year, and this year's winning gallery is no exception. As imaging technology continues to progress, the 47th annual competition has provided us with some amazing captures of scientific research and creativity from across a multitude of disciplines."

Second place was awarded to Esmeralda Paric for her image of a microfluidic device containing hundreds of thousands of networking neurons. The primary neurons were extracted and cultured, then seeded and transduced with a virus. The particular image shows two populations separated but bridged, with different viral treatments. It was maintained for 30 days, immunostained, and tiled imaged.

Third place was captured by Frank Reiser for his picture of a rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a hog louse (Haematopinus suis).

In addition to the top three winners, Nikon Small World recognized 100 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2021 judging panel included:

Dr. Nsikan Akpan , Health and Science Editor at New York Public Radio

, Health and Science Editor at New York Public Radio Hank Green , Science Fiction Author and Internet Creator

, Science Fiction Author and Internet Creator Robin Kazmier , Science Editor at PBS NOVA

, Science Editor at PBS NOVA Dr. Alexa Mattheyses , Associate Professor of Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham

, Associate Professor of Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology at the Dr. Hesper Rego, Assistant Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis at the Yale School of Medicine

NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS

1st Place

Jason Kirk

Baylor College of Medicine

Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core

Houston, Texas, USA

Trichome (white appendages) and stomata (purple pores) on a southern live oak leaf

Image Stacking

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Esmeralda Paric & Holly Stefen

Dementia Research Centre, Macquarie University

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia

A microfluidic device containing 300k networking neurons in 2 isolated populations. Both sides were treated with a unique virus and bridged by axons.

Fluorescence

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Frank Reiser

Nassau Community College

Department of Biology

Garden City, New York, USA

Rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a louse (Haematopinus suis)

Darkfield, Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Paula Diaz

MinusPain, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile

Department of Physiology

Santiago, Region Metropolitana, Chile

Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

Proboscis of a housefly (Musca domestica)

Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place

Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

The Ohio State University / Wexner Medical Center

Department of Neuroscience

Columbus, Ohio, USA

3D vasculature of an adult mouse brain (somatosensory cortex)

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place

Dr. Tong Zhang & Dr. Paul Stoodley

The Ohio State University

Campus Microscopy & Imaging Facility

Columbus, Ohio, USA

Head of a tick

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place

Dr. Amy Engevik

Medical University of South Carolina

Department of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Biology

Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Cross section of mouse intestine

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place

Jan van IJken

Jan van IJken Photography and Film

Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Water flea (Daphnia), carrying embryos and peritrichs

Darkfield, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place

Sébastien Malo

Saint Lys, Haute-Garonne, France

Vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place

Jason Kirk & Carlos P. Flores Suarez

Baylor College of Medicine

Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core

Houston, Texas, USA

Vasculature of a mouse retina

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place

Jakub Sumbal

Masaryk University

Department of Histology and Embryology

Brno, Czech Republic

Breast organoid showing contractile myoepithelial cells (blue) crawling on secretory breast cells (red)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place

Dr. Felice Placenti

FP Nature and Landscape Photography

Siracusa, Sicilia, Italy

Cotton fabric with pollen grains

Darkfield, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place

Dr. Joern N. Hopke

Waban, Massachusetts, USA

Snowflake

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

15th Place

Bernard Allard

Club Français de Microscopie

Sucy-en-Bry, France

Diatom (Arachnoidiscus)

Brightfield, Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place

Ruohan Zhong

Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Gibson Lab

Kansas City, Missouri, USA

An in vivo snapshot of the neurons surrounding the mouth and tentacles of a juvenile starlet sea anemone (Nematostella vectensis)

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place

Martin Kaae Kristiansen

My Microscopic World

Aalborg, Nordjylland, Denmark

Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix

Image Stacking, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place

Saulius Gugis

Naperville, Illinois, USA

Table salt crystal

Image Stacking, Darkfield, Oblique, Rheinberg, Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place

Billie Hughes

Lotus Gemology

Bangkok, Thailand

Calcite crystal inclusion suspended in a spinel gemstone

Darkfield, Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California, USA

Slime mold (Arcyria pomiformis)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Honorable Mentions

Álmos Becz

Eötvös Loránd University

Department of Systematic Zoology and Ecology

Szigetszentmiklós, Hungary

Water flea swimming near a reed stalk

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Levon Biss

Levon Biss Photography Ltd.

Ramsbury, Wiltshire, United Kingdom

40 million year old gnat in Baltic amber

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Two mouse fibroblast cells

Structured Illumination Microscopy (SIM)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Caleb Dawson

The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research

Department of Immunology

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Epithelial cells covering the intestine villi

Confocal, Fluorescence

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Sergii Dymchenko

Dim Photography

Bellevue, Washington, USA

Mold on top of a cherry stem

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Saket Ghosh & Dr. Hokitika Mandal

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali

Department of Biological Sciences

Mohali, Punjab, India

Blood cells associated with the heart of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Thibault Gisclard

Paris, France

Radiolaria, a protozoan (Thyrsocyrthis triacantha)

Brightfield (with inverted values)

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

James Alexander Innes, Sebastian Brandner & Silvia Marino

University College London

Department of Neurodegeneration, Institute of Neurology

London, United Kingdom

Human brain tumor cells labeled with lentivirus

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Erick Francisco Mesén

Canoas, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Midge (Chironomidae diptera)

Image Stacking

9X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Waldo Nell

Delta, British Columbia, Canada

Hatched brine shrimp eggs

Darkfield, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Mark Posselt

University of California, San Francisco

Department of Surgery

Mill Valley, California, USA

Hind leg of a male frog-legged beetle (Sagra buqueti)

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Marco Retana

Palmares, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Robber fly (Asilidae)

Image Stacking

3.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Fred Terveer

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Red forest ant (Formica rufa)

Image Stacking

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Alexandra Tsitrina & Dr. Peter Gabrelian

Institute of Developmental Biology Russian Academy of Science

Core Facility

Moscow, Russian Federation

A freshwater crustacean (Bosmina sp.)

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

