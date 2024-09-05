NIKON USA NAMES FOUR NEW AMBASSADORS

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the four newest members of the prestigious Nikon Ambassador program, the preeminent group of influential visual artists and leaders in modern photography and videography. These four professionals are at the top of their fields, bringing a fresh creative energy to both their clients and community, while setting trends and invigorating the imaging industry.

"I believe these four individuals embody the spirit of the Ambassador program, which has always been to mentor, motivate, inspire and empower all types of creative professionals and enthusiasts," said Mike Corrado, NPS Senior Manager, Pro Relations and Product Marketing, Nikon Inc. "As our industry continues to evolve, the Ambassador program will stay ahead of the curve by embracing cinematic and multimedia production, and a broader spectrum of visual storytelling."

These four new Ambassadors are well known for the significant contributions they make to modern photography and filmmaking. As part of their responsibility as Ambassadors, they will offer a unique perspective and style that help advance the imaging industry and shape the way audiences see the world, while helping Nikon develop and respond to the evolving needs of imaging professionals.

Nikon's Newest Professional Ambassadors

Benjamin and Natasha Davis are internationally acclaimed wedding filmmakers and are the creative force behind Yamean Studios in New Jersey . This husband-and-wife team of storytellers have a truly distinct and elegant visual style, infusing their own love into all of their client work. The resulting films evoke a wide range of emotions, perfectly preserving the unique sights, sounds and feeling of a wedding day. See their work here: https://yameanstudiosfilms.com/





D'Ann Boal (Smitten & Swoon) is a portrait photographer known for her golden, earthly tones and nature-inspired aesthetic that is glamorous yet ethereal. This Boulder, Colorado based artist specializes in child and family portraiture, using her creativity to inject the natural elements from a landscape in order to bring out her clients' beautiful individuality. D'Ann is also a workshop instructor, speaker and mentor. Her work can be found here: https://www.smittenandswoon.com/





based artist specializes in child and family portraiture, using her creativity to inject the natural elements from a landscape in order to bring out her clients' beautiful individuality. D'Ann is also a workshop instructor, speaker and mentor. Her work can be found here: https://www.smittenandswoon.com/ Alex Gorosh is a commercial and documentary director based in Los Angeles . He makes films not to escape reality, but to grasp it. Alex has managed to make viral films out of not-so-approachable subjects such as electronic waste, the cashmere industry, and the size of the solar system. Alex is the co-creator and director of To Scale, which is currently being developed in partnership with BBC Studios. He has received prestigious accolades for his work, including several Vimeo Staff Picks, multiple Clio Awards, and a Daytime Emmy nomination. Find more of his work at www.alexgorosh.com

To learn more about the Nikon Ambassador program, please visit nikonusa.com/nikon-ambassadors and for more information about Nikon's latest products, please visit Nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

