Nikon Video Contest Challenges Creators To "Follow Your Passion" For A Chance To Win $25,000 And A Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the "Follow Your Passion" video contest, which encourages content creators across the United States to capture their passion using a Nikon Z series mirrorless camera. Entrants can submit a short film for a chance to win a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit and up to $25,000 in prize money.

To enter, users are invited to submit a video project from 3 to 5 minutes in length, captured with a Nikon Z 6 or Z 7, showcasing their passion through filmmaking. Interested participants can submit videos starting on Wednesday, May 15 through Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Nikon is also giving users the chance to discover why the Nikon Z series is a new star in small-footprint productions with the Nikon "Test Drive" Program. This Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit rental program, available at approximately 138 retailer locations nationwide, will provide more creators with the opportunity to experience first-hand what the Nikon Z series is capable of. Through this program, consumers can rent a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit from a participating retailer for up to $99.95* for three days or up to $149.95* for one-week. This program offers an extremely cost-effective way for consumers to capture their contest submission, or simply to explore their passion for filmmaking. Additional information, including a list of participating retailers can be found at www.nikonusa.com/ztestdrive.

"Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker, an aspiring creator, or a stills shooter eager to explore the world of video, this is the contest that will give you a chance to follow your passion, share it with the world and potentially be rewarded for your work," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The Nikon Z series offers an extensive video feature set that opens up a world of possibilities for filmmakers; and with the Test Drive program, Nikon makes it easy to explore those possibilities."

The first, second and third place winners of the Nikon "Follow Your Passion" Z series video contest will each receive a Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit worth approximately $4,000. Additionally, the first and second place winners will take home $25,000 and $10,000 in prize money, respectively.

Full contest details, including rules can be found by visiting www.followyourpassion.com.

The Nikon Z for Video Capture:

The versatile Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras are ideal for content creators who are serious about filmmaking. Both Z series cameras capture full-frame 4K Ultra HD video and come equipped with fast hybrid AF systems, 5-axis in-body image stabilization and Nikon-designed FX-format BSI CMOS image sensors that deliver outstanding image quality and powerful video performance. These cameras also offer advanced features for videographers, including focus peaking, time-code, 10-bit output with N-Log via HDMI, along with stellar sharpness, low-light ability and dynamic range.

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit pairs the powerfully cinematic Z 6 with a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer, RODE VideoMic Pro+ Microphone, Atomos Ninja V 4K Recording Monitor and more, allowing users to unlock the camera's full video potential.

For more information on the latest Nikon equipment, including the Nikon Z series and Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, and Flickr.

*Rental fees are subject to applicable taxes and are available only from participating Nikon Authorized Dealers. Rental product availability is subject to participating Nikon Authorized Dealers inventory and may be limited. Rental product must be picked up and dropped off at participating Nikon Authorized Dealer's retail store physical location. A Nikon Authorized Dealers participation in this offer may be discontinued at the dealer's discretion. Nikon Authorized Dealers set their own selling prices and rental fees, each of which may vary. Offer valid only in the 50 United States. Participating Nikon Authorized Dealers additional terms and conditions applicable to rental products may apply.

Batteries and SSD sold separately.

MOZA is a trademark of Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nikonusa.com

