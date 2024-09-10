THE NIKKOR Z 50MM F/1.4 IS NIKON'S LATEST AFFORDABLE AND FAST PRIME LENS FOR THE NIKON Z SYSTEM

Classically Captivating Focal Length and Large f/1.4 Aperture is the Simple Formula for Breathtaking Creativity

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4, a lightweight prime lens with a wide and bright f/1.4 aperture. This affordable lens is compact enough to take anywhere, while offering a versatile and classic focal length that's ideal for portraits, landscapes, street snaps, travel, still life and more.

"The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is a modern take on a classic lens design, giving creators the benefits of the latest imaging technology and optical innovations at a very appealing price," said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Nikon Inc. "With the recently released NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, photographers and videographers now have access to a great pair of fast, affordable primes that will help them to take their creativity further."

The large f/1.4 aperture of this lens affords users the ability to create images and video with three-dimensional emphasis and naturally soft backgrounds that draw the viewers' attention to a subject.

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 lens features a compact, comfortable and lightweight design, measuring approximately 2.9 in x 3.4 in (74.5 × 86.5 mm) and weighing only 14.8 oz (420 g). The lens is engineered with a premium feel and superb handling, featuring a dedicated focus ring and customizable control ring.

Additional Features of the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4

Close minimum focus distance lets users get as near as 14.5 in ( 0.37 m ) from the subject, which is great for flowers, still life and food photography.

lets users get as near as 14.5 in ( ) from the subject, which is great for flowers, still life and food photography. Nine-blade diaphragm helps to create a natural, circular bokeh for a pleasing out of focus area.

helps to create a natural, circular bokeh for a pleasing out of focus area. Focus breathing is effectively suppressed to minimize the shift of the angle of view when adjusting the focus.

to minimize the shift of the angle of view when adjusting the focus. Near Silent operation for video production, with a click-less control ring and near silent lens drive thanks to the use of STM motors.

with a click-less control ring and near silent lens drive thanks to the use of STM motors. Weather Sealed and designed with careful consideration for dust- and drip-resistant performance*.

Price and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 will be available in late September 2024 for a suggested retail price of $499.95** For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the extensive lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire range of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.

