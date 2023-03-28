Niles Steel Tank enhances protection with exclusive partnership

Leading water storage tank manufacturer's Ultonium® tank lining is now infused with Microban® antimicrobial technology, setting a new industry standard for protection

NILES, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niles Steel Tank, a leading manufacturer of custom water storage tanks and a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, announces that its proprietary Ultonium® tank lining will now incorporate Microban® antimicrobial technology to provide additional protection against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on the surface of the interior tank lining.

"Microban® enhances our Ultonium® technology and offers our customers an additional layer of protection*," said Jeremy Waller, vice president and general manager of Niles Steel Tank. "We're delivering an unprecedented solution that no other water storage tank manufacturer can offer."

Niles Steel Tank water storage tanks are the only water storage products that offer customers this additional level of tank protection at no additional charge. This innovation is a direct outcome of Niles Steel Tank's ongoing research and development efforts in response to a wide range of market, technology, regulatory and environmental trends.

Ultonium® tank lining with Microban® antimicrobial product protection is now a standard feature on tank-type water heaters from Niles Steel Tank as well. Ultonium® prolongs the life of the water storage tanks by keeping corrosive elements from reaching the steel of the tank and other components. The addition of Microban® antimicrobial technology protects the Ultonium® tank lining against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on the surface of the lining.

The Microban® antimicrobial technology is integrated into the Ultonium® formula and then applied to the inside of the tank, coils and/or flue tubes during the manufacturing process. After application, the Ultonium® lining is baked on at approximately 1,600 degrees for a hardened, long-lasting finish. Through this exclusive manufacturing process, the Microban® antimicrobial technology becomes a permanent part of the coating that continues its protection for the lifetime of the water heater.

Antimicrobials have been safely used for many years. The Microban® antimicrobial technology used in Niles Steel Tank products is silver-based, which has been used for decades in a range of applications, and carries both the EPA and European Union approval for direct food contact.

Microban® has been a trusted brand and leader in antimicrobial technologies since 1984. Their technologies can be found in thousands of consumer and industrial products around the world, including a variety of plumbing fixtures and household appliances.

For more information about Microban®, visit https://www.microban.com.

To learn more about Niles Steel Tank, please visit https://nilesst.com or call (269) 683-1910.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Niles Steel Tank

Niles Steel Tank, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, has been building America's best tanks and pressure vessels to meet and exceed the needs of demanding industries since 1898. Niles Steel Tank manufactures custom pressure vessels, process tanks and glass-lined water storage tanks for customers in the automotive, compressor and press industries, air conditioning, water filtration, chemical and pharmaceutical companies and a host of other industries. Niles Steel Tank's experienced workforce proudly manufactures our products in Niles, MI. For more information, please visit https://www.nilesst.com/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization/disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

*Microban® antimicrobial technology protects the product and does not protect users or others.

