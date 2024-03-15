Nilesat Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Deliver Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Egypt

Hughes industry-leading satellite ground platform to power reliable and affordable broadband connectivity across the region

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that Nilesat, a leading satellite operator in the MENA region has purchased a Hughes JUPITER™ System Gateway and will use Hughes JUPITER terminals for its Nilesat 301 satellite. The implementation will begin in Q2 and is expected to be complete by the end of Q3 2024.

"The Nilesat vision is to be the role model for satellite services in the MENA region," said Major General Sameh Katta, Chairman and CEO Nilesat. "After careful technical and commercial evaluation, we verified that the Hughes JUPITER System provided the efficiency, reliability, flexibility and high performance needed to help us offer the best service delivery to Nilesat subscribers."

"The need for internet access is growing in the MENA region, and Hughes is pleased to be working with Nilesat to deliver access to rural areas," said Vaibhav Magow, vice president, Hughes. "Our JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite connectivity, and it will serve Nilesat very well."

As the leading ground platform across the industry, the Hughes JUPITER System meets operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies, especially when compared with other satellite ground systems. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking and dynamic in route reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency. Additionally, a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal, supports increasingly high speeds and a variety of services.

About Nilesat

Nilesat is a leading provider of satellite services in the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1996, the company has a long history of providing reliable and high-quality services to its customers. Nilesat has two ground stations, one in 6th of October City and one in Alexandria. The company operates multiple geosynchronous communications satellites, all of which are stationed at 7 degrees West. As of 2023, Nilesat broadcasts more than 700 services. Nilesat is committed to meeting the needs of its customers and to providing them with the best possible experience.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

