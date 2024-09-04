Nimble Gravity Expands Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Capabilities with Acquisition of iGerencia

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Gravity LLC, has completed the acquisition of iGerencia, a Colombian data consultancy specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Process Automation, Data Engineering, and Data Analysis. The transaction significantly enhances Nimble Gravity's ability to deliver cutting-edge data and AI solutions, while strategically expanding the company's presence across Colombia, Central America, and the Caribbean.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for both our clients and employees," said Tony Aug, CEO of Nimble Gravity. "Combining our data, digital and engineering strengths with iGerencia's innovative capabilities will enable us to expand the Data and AI services we provide to our clients that drive significant business outcomes."

The acquisition of iGerencia adds approximately 60 data analysts, data engineers and data scientists to Nimble Gravity's Data and AI group. iGerencia's founder and CEO, Edward Canney, will lead Nimble Gravity in Colombia, Central America and the Caribbean.

Edward Canney added: "The acquisition opens up a wealth of opportunities for both our clients and our employees. Our services empower companies to become more data-driven and agile, enabling them to gain deeper insights into their past performance and make informed decisions to anticipate and shape their futures. By joining Nimble Gravity, we are able to scale our impact significantly, delivering transformative outcomes for our clients. It also allows us to expand our expertise within the Microsoft ecosystem, reaching a broader range of clients both within and beyond our current geographical boundaries. And for our employees, there is a new window of opportunities."

This acquisition aligns with Nimble Gravity's strategy to expand its portfolio of AI- and data-driven capabilities and keep pace with the rapidly growing increase in demand from clients for these services. Additionally, iGerencia's status as a Gold Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner, and Certified Databricks Partner allows Nimble Gravity to accelerate growth with those key technologies.

iGerencia follows mDEVZ, an Argentinian data science and software engineering consulting company Nimble Gravity acquired in September 2023.

About Nimble Gravity

Founded in 2019, Nimble Gravity is an international consultancy firm that specializes in AI, Strategy, E-Commerce, Digital Transformation, Data Science, CRM, Analytics, and BI, as well as Software Development and Tech Design. Nimble Gravity believes in the power of data and evidence-based approaches to drive growth, transform businesses, and create winning solutions for a diverse clientele.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Buenos Aires, and Medellín, Nimble Gravity is a rapidly growing data, digital and engineering consulting firm ready to tackle the hardest challenges your business is facing.

About iGerencia

iGerencia, founded in Colombia in 2000 and with operations in Colombia, Panamá, Guatemala, and El Salvador is a leading consultancy known for its data-driven solutions with Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Data & AI. Over its history, it has developed deep expertise in data-centric disciplines such as AI, data analytics and process automation, making it a trusted partner for their clients.

