Nimble Gravity Launches the Nimble Gravity Applied Anthropic Practice, Built for Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services

The Nimble Gravity Applied Anthropic Practice gives banks, financial services companies, and insurers a direct path from Claude-powered ideas to production, anchored by 20+ early-adopter Claude Certified Architect Foundations engineers and deep production experience deploying Claude on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry.

DENVER, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Gravity today announced the launch of Nimble Gravity's Applied Anthropic Practice, focused on helping banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) enterprises deploy Anthropic's Claude models and tools in production. As a member of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, Nimble Gravity brings deep expertise delivering Claude across the Microsoft Azure and Databricks ecosystems.

The launch is anchored by a cohort of 20+ early-adopter Claude Certified Architect Foundations (CCA-F) engineers, among the first practitioners worldwide to hold the credential, each with hands-on production experience in live BFSI environments.

The BFSI Production Gap

BFSI is one of the highest-stakes, fastest-moving environments for enterprise AI, and one of the hardest places to deploy it successfully. Critical workflows depend on decades-old systems, fragmented data estates, and highly regulated operating models. While many organizations have experimented with AI pilots, far fewer have operationalized AI at enterprise scale across core business processes, customer-facing products, and employee workflows.

Nimble Gravity's Applied Anthropic Practice was created to help BFSI institutions move Claude initiatives from experimentation to production deployment.

Across its existing BFSI portfolio, Nimble Gravity has already helped institutions deploy Claude-powered AI agents, production-grade applications, employee copilots, and knowledge workflows. These deployments span underwriting, credit analysis, relationship management, policy review, claims operations, compliance workflows, software development, and enterprise research use cases.

The firm's work includes production AI systems supporting large-scale banking and insurance operations, modernization efforts spanning more than 20,000 enterprise data tables, and AI-enabled workflows processing millions of pages of financial and insurance documents annually.

Nimble Gravity also helps organizations operationalize the governance, platform engineering, and data foundations required to scale Claude responsibly across Azure AI Foundry and Databricks environments.

"Banks and insurers run on judgment work — underwriting calls, credit decisions, claims adjudication — and that's where Claude is strongest. The harder problem is getting it into production inside a regulated environment, and Nimble Gravity has been doing that work for years. Their certified Claude architects are how we bring that capability to BFSI customers at the bar this industry requires," said Rob Greenlee, Head of AI-Native & Boutique SI Partnerships at Anthropic.

Built Around Anthropic's Three Pillars of Enterprise Value

Nimble Gravity's Applied Anthropic Practice delivers against all three of Anthropic's enterprise value-creation pillars, with worldclass experience behind each:

Smarter employees . Claude Code and Claude Cowork rolled out through a five-stage Activate → Pilot → Embed → Scale → Optimize approach.

. Claude Code and Claude Cowork rolled out through a five-stage Activate → Pilot → Embed → Scale → Optimize approach. Faster processes . Production Claude agents running the workflows that move trillions through BFSI every day, underwriting, credit, claims, and compliance, turning days into minutes.

. Production Claude agents running the workflows that move trillions through BFSI every day, underwriting, credit, claims, and compliance, turning days into minutes. Transformative products. Forward-Deployed Engineers ship production-grade Claude-powered products, built platform-natively on Azure AI Foundry and Databricks.

"Claude is in a class of its own for the kind of judgment-heavy work BFSI runs on, but a model alone doesn't change a business," said Tony Aug, Co-Founder and CEO at Nimble Gravity.

"Our clients need a partner who can help them operationalize Claude inside the platforms they already run, with the governance their boards demand and the speed their investors expect. The Nimble Gravity Applied Anthropic Practice was purpose-built for that work, and the 20+ Anthropic-certified architects we have in the field today are proof of that capability."

A Strategic Moment for Multi-Platform Claude in BFSI

Nimble Gravity's Applied Anthropic Practice launches as Anthropic's enterprise footprint expands across the platforms BFSI runs on, Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. For institutions where data residency, model governance, and regulatory posture are non-negotiable, multi-platform fluency has become a structural requirement, and Nimble Gravity is built to deliver it.

About Nimble Gravity

Nimble Gravity is an AI, data, and digital engineering consultancy of approximately 250 professionals across the United States and Latin America. Backed by Rallyday Partners, the firm holds strategic partnerships with Anthropic, Microsoft, and Databricks, and helps ambitious leaders turn strategy into measurable, shipped outcomes. Learn more at nimblegravity.com.

SOURCE Nimble Gravity