Nimo Global Gala Unveils Annual Honorary Awards, Recognizing Outstanding Global Streamers and Guilds

BANGKOK, Thailand, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned gaming live streaming platform, Nimo, hosted its annual global gala in Thailand, a grand event that saw a gathering of nearly a thousand excellent streamers from around the globe, guests from diverse backgrounds, and celebrities, all converging in Bangkok to witness the grand unveiling of multiple annual awards.

Nimo Celebrates Outstanding Streamers and Partners, Bestowing Over 50 Coveted Awards

This year's Nimo Global Gala was a testament to the internationalization of its business and its strong foothold in the gaming and pan-entertainment industry. Stepping into the gala venue was akin to immersing oneself in the world of games, with the venue modeled after the globally acclaimed MMORPG game "Tarisland", recreating the grandeur and mystery of the game's universe. The symphony orchestra, accompanied by the intense and captivating theme music, transported attendees into the world of Tarisland instantly.

Nimo awarded more than 50 prestigious awards that night to acknowledge the streamers, guilds, and partners for their exceptional performance in 2023. Among them, the "Most Popular Game Streamer" in Vietnam was won by the renowned streamer MixiGaming, and the "Top 1 Streamer National Glory" in Indonesia, Turkey, and the Middle East were respectively won by Indonesian streamer Depinaa, Turkish streamer Serife Nur, and Middle Eastern streamer ALZ3EEM. Streamer MixiGaming expressed his gratitude for the support of Nimo, fans, and the team, and shared his significant breakthroughs with Nimo in commercial cooperation and platform content interaction over the past year. As for partners, "Volcano Engine" won the "Best Overseas Cloud Service Provider" award, and Tarisland won "The Most Anticipated MMO Award for 2024".

At the gala, renowned Thai artists AOM, BNK48, PRIME TIME, and PEARJA set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances and sizzling dances. Vietnamese streamers added a unique flavor to the event with their original Vietnamese rap and a medley of songs in multiple languages. Streamers from Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam showcased their rich cultural heritage with traditional Thai boxing displays. Together, these celebrities and streamers orchestrated a visual extravaganza that captivated fans worldwide.

Nimo continues to diversify its content and business value with the launch of Joytalk, an online voice chat platform

Last year, Nimo unveiled its aspirations for the pan-entertainment live streaming market, pushing boundaries in its game live streaming business. After a year of meticulous operation, several regions have seen remarkable success. Nimo's CEO, Leo Li, disclosed that currently, Nimo has a large number of streamers and users, and has collaborated with thousands of top-tier streamers, including e-sports players from more than 50 clubs.

Leo shared that Nimo, with its innate affinity for game live streaming, has become the go-to platform for gamers in Vietnam. It also enjoys a leading position in the game live streaming market across various regions, including Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, and the Middle East. This year, Nimo is set to delve deeper into the commercial potential of the gaming sector. By leveraging its strengths in game live streaming, Nimo aims to foster stronger collaborations with game developers and various brands. The goal is to ramp up efforts in joint game operations, delivering a more thrilling game live streaming experience to users. Additionally, Nimo is committed to creating more revenue opportunities for streamers and guilds.

During the gala, Nimo unveiled its strategic roadmap, encompassing content ecology, business expansion, and product portfolio. In terms of content planning, Nimo is committed to a strategy that is both refined and localized. It aims to continuously diversify its live broadcast content, incorporating elements such as concerts, a variety of sports events, and other high-quality pan-entertainment content that resonate with the local audience. In terms of collaboration with streamers and guilds, Nimo is set to continually refine its cooperation policies, investing more resources to motivate active and outstanding streamers. Concurrently, it plans to implement optimatization mechanism to ensure an optimized and high-performing streamer team.

"Today, I am thrilled to share with everyone that Nimo is set to broaden its horizons and make its mark in the live streaming markets of Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Eastern Europe, and other regions in the coming period. We are committed to delivering top-notch games and pan-entertainment live streaming content to our global user base," said Leo Li. He further added, "In terms of our product portfolio, while we continue to excel with Nimo, we are also excited to introduce a new upcoming online voice chat platform - Joytalk. Our aim is to offer a wider range of communication methods to our users through this enriched vertical social product, and in tandem with Nimo, deliver a wealth of entertaining content to our users."

