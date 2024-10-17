Nina Parker, Reesa Teesa, Danae Mercer, and More Take Center Stage at The BodCon 2024: The Virtual Conference is Back to Tackle Body Confidence Topics from Dating to Ozempic

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BodCon 2024 , hosted by Nina Parker, the ultimate virtual conference designed to empower confidence in every body and every journey, is returning on Sunday, November 3rd, from 12-5:45 PM EST, and powered by Shapermint , the size-inclusive shapewear and intimates brand.

Clockwise starting from Nina Parker: Sarah Chiwaya, Dr. Jennifer Christophe, Danae Mercer, Reesa Teesa, Phaith Montoya, Rachel K. Grim

The highly anticipated virtual conference will feature panels on navigating dating in the digital age, inclusivity in the fashion industry, the clash between body positivity and the Ozempic craze, redefining wellness in a diverse world, embracing your full potential in your professional life, and more. Bringing together a group of celebrated influencers, leading doctors & experts, and renowned thought leaders, this insightful and captivating event will explore the intersection of body confidence and self-improvement, fashion, career growth, dating, and self-care. This year's community partner is NEDA - National Eating Disorders Association, which supports individuals & families affected by eating disorders and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care.

Tickets are now available at thebodcon.com/conference2024 and for the first time ever, general admission tickets are free! VIP ($49) tickets offer perks such as the chance to win prizes, a private virtual mixer and breakout rooms with panelists, exclusive discounts from coveted brands, and complimentary access to The BodCon Confidence Series. Platinum Access ($99) tickets include these perks along with The BodCon Confidence Journal (printed edition) and a VIP swag bag valued at $300. In addition to panels and keynotes, attendees can look forward to the workshops, "Dress Like a Boss in Any Size," "Envision a More Confident You," and "Everyone Has Influence."

Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director for The BodCon and certified body confidence coach said, "We're excited to bring back The BodCon this year and enlighten our attendees with thought-provoking discussions, practical tips & tricks, and a supportive, engaged community to help them unlock their full confidence potential. These authentic and powerful keynotes, workshops and panels will challenge the status quo, celebrate diversity, and boost confidence in all areas."

In addition to Nina Parker ( @theninaparker ), the Emmy Nominated TV host of Netflix and E! fame, and Tareasa "ReesaTeesa" Johnson ( @reesamteesa ), the creator of the viral TikTok series "Who TF Did I Marry?" other notable speakers include Danae Mercer ( @danaemercer ), renowned body positivity advocate and former editor of Women's Health Middle East, Zach Miko ( @zachmiko ), the first plus-sized male model to be signed to a major modeling agency, Dr. Kim Dennis, MD, board-certified psychiatrist and eating disorders specialist, and Phaith Montoya ( @phaithmontoya ), the content creator with 4M+ followers giving plus-sized women a larger platform to shine.

The BodCon will ignite conversations that will have a lasting impact on how we view our bodies.

To learn more, visit www.thebodcon.com .

About The BodCon

The BodCon launched in February 2021 as a virtual conference series centered around all things body confidence, body positivity and self love. Its aim is simple: to help people feel worthy in their bodies. The BodCon is the #1 confidence community for every body in the world, championing new voices and spotlighting the brands making conscious change in the confidence space. Its sister podcast, The BodPod , is a weekly podcast that dives deep into the people, brands and topics that are making a difference in the way we view our bodies. The BodCon has been featured in Forbes, E!, Yahoo!, Entrepreneur, TODAY.com, and more.

