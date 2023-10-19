Nina Shoes Announces Holiday 2023 "Showstoppers" Collection Launch

Shot in New York's Iconic United Palace Theater, Nina Shoes' Latest Campaign Delivers Glamour

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Shoes, the brand synonymous with accessible luxury, releases their Holiday 2023 campaign, Showstoppers. Shot in New York City's iconic United Palace Theater, home to the Tony Awards, Nina Shoes found the perfect backdrop for their eye-catching collection—offering the must-have shoes and handbags for any event where glamour is on the agenda.

Nina Shoes Holiday 2023 Collection Nina Shoes MINNIE pouch & ABBI sandal

The brand's Holiday 2023 collection delivers showstopping, high-shine shoes and handbags that will add glamorous luxury to every look. Look-maker styles include NYRA, a classic ankle strap pump with a fun, faux-fur-pom in jewel tone satins, STACIE, a best-selling block-heel platform offered in stunning fashion colors, NIKIA, a pointed-toe pump with double crystal-embellished ankle-straps in metallic foils, and DRENKA, a soiree-ready, d'Orsay stiletto with crystals that drips with high glamour. Stunning minaudieres and clutches for Fall weddings and holiday fêtes are the icing on the cake, including MINNIE, a glamorous feather and rhinestone pouch that oozes glamour, WHAM, a chic, high-shine metallic clutch and CRISS, a minaudiere covered in ombre glass crystals for a feminine finish.

"Our designs speak to glamour and luxury for the Nina woman. We love to make fun, dazzling shoes that are fashionable and comfortable, to be worn with confidence. Whether she's dressing for a black-tie formal or a dinner out in jeans, Nina delivers the glamour. This holiday season, styles detailed in rich velvets with rhinestone-crystal laces, high-shine metallics and jeweled satins shine bright and bring a touch of opulence to any outfit," said Nina Miner, Chief Creative Officer, Nina Shoes.

The fabulous Holiday 2023 collection is available to shop now on www.ninashoes.com. Make a statement in accessories designed for life's most special moments.

About Nina Shoes:

Nina Shoes has been a leader in the women's fashion footwear industry for almost 70 years. The company was founded by Stanley and Mike Silverstein in a factory on Prince Street in SoHo, making women's premium clogs. Stanley named the brand after his daughter, Nina, who is now Nina's Chief Creative Officer. Under the leadership of CEO Ezra Dabah, the Nina brand includes women's and children's premium footwear, handbags, jewelry and bridal accessories. The Nina collection is designed for the modern woman who enjoys glamorous footwear, fashionable design and exceptional quality at an accessible price.

