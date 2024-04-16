Nina Shoes Releases Limited-Edition Archive Collection in Celebration of its 70th Anniversary

The Family-Owned Footwear Brand Pays Homage to their Roots with a Fashion Retrospective

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Shoes, the iconic women's footwear brand, announces the launch of its limited-edition Archive Collection, featuring six styles that capture the effortlessly chic spirit of the brand's origins as it celebrates its 70th year of creating exciting footwear that women want to wear.

Fashion influencers Sophie Cohen, Caroline Vazzana and Belle Bakst appear in the Nina Shoes Archive Collection Campaign. The limited-edition VILLAGE denim patchwork clog, inspired by one of Nina Shoes' iconic, original styles.

As an original in the footwear industry, Nina Shoes has continually set the standard for design and innovation. Founded in 1953 in a factory on Prince Street in Soho by Stanley and Mike Silverstein, the brand's first styles were handmade, decorated wood-bottom clogs with leather and vinyl vamps attached with upholstery tacks. These clogs, with their bold silhouettes, unique details, and exciting colors, captured the fashion vibes of the '50s and launched Nina as a name in the fashion footwear business.

With the limited-edition Nina Shoes Archive Collection, the Nina family pays homage to its heritage as it gives its customers a glimpse into the early days of Nina. Nina Shoes partnered with fashion influencers Caroline Vazzana, Belle Bakst and Sophie Cohen to appear in the official campaign for the Archive Collection, as they each embody the style and originality of the brand's beginnings.

"Nina was an instant success, with its unique, fun and flirty handmade clogs and patchwork details. We captivated everyone from the hip, mod girls in downtown Greenwich Village to the vibrant Miami scene and Hollywood's fashion elite. Whether she was standing out at a poetry reading or walking the runway in a beauty pageant, women who knew fashion chose Nina. We were loved for our creativity, style and comfort, and still are today," said Flori Silverstein, daughter of co-founder Stanley Silverstein and the designer behind the Archive Collection.

The Nina Shoes Archive Collection is a curated line of ageless styles inspired by designs that have left an indelible mark on the fashion footwear landscape over the past seven decades. Redesigned with today's "Nina woman" in mind, this selection of iconic and original styles has been brought to life to commemorate the 70th anniversary milestone occasion. Highlights include the VIBE, a modern take on the original wood-bottom clog and the VILLAGE, a style that combines a denim patchwork upper with a hand-painted clog bottom—two details that are quintessentially Nina.

Each pair of the limited-edition styles is numbered and represents a unique chapter in Nina's legacy. The collection presents an opportunity for customers to enjoy a piece of wearable fashion history, with price points from $125-$145.

"We are thrilled to give our customers a look at the designs that started it all, and to share in the legacy of fashion and family that my late father in-law, Stanley Silverstein, began 70 years ago," said Ezra Dabah, CEO of Nina Footwear. "As we celebrate this major milestone, we attribute our continued success to the craftsmanship and design expertise we've shared across generations, as well as our ability to innovate and be on the mark with what the Nina woman wants to wear."

Today the brand is synonymous with modern glamour and can be found internationally across major department stores and specialty boutiques. Nina Shoes includes premium children's footwear, handbags and bridal accessories under the leadership of CEO, Ezra Dabah. The label was named after Stanley's eldest daughter, Nina Miner, who is the Chief Creative Officer for the brand.

The Archive Collection is available now on www.ninashoes.com. For more information about the collection and the brand's 70th anniversary celebration, please visit www.ninashoes.com/archive.

About Nina Shoes:

Nina Footwear has been a leader in the women's fashion footwear industry for over 70 years. The company was founded by Stanley and Mike Silverstein in a factory on Prince Street in SoHo, making women's premium clogs. Stanley named the brand after his daughter, Nina Miner, who is now Nina's Chief Creative Officer. Under the leadership of CEO Ezra Dabah, the Nina brand includes women's and children's premium footwear and accessories. The Nina collection is designed for the modern woman who enjoys glamorous footwear, fashionable design and exceptional quality at an accessible price. The highly sought-after brand has been worn by many style icons and celebrities. To discover the collection visit www.ninashoes.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Tropeano

(212) 399-2784

[email protected]

SOURCE Nina Footwear Corp.