Nine Colorado Family Lawyers from The Harris Law Firm Named to 2022 Best Lawyers

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1993, The Harris Law Firm has been fielding a team of talented and compassionate advocates who focus exclusively on divorce and family law. As a result, the firm's attorneys have been able to help thousands of clients navigate difficult proceedings while earning recognition for themselves along the way.

The latest achievement for nine of the firm's lawyers: recognition in Best Lawyers 2022.

Nine Attorneys Make Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch

Best Lawyers recognizes top attorneys who have excelled in their practice while earning the respect and esteem of colleagues. Because its methodology is based entirely on peer review, attorneys who make the final cut are deemed by fellow lawyers to have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their fields.

This year, The Harris Law Firm had three attorneys named to the prestigious Best Lawyers list. Firm Founder Richard Harris and Special Counsel Richard Zuber also mark major milestones with their 5th and 10th year of inclusion in Best Lawyers, respectively.

Richard Harris – Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2018.

– Recognized by since 2018. Jennie Wray – Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2019.

– Recognized by since 2019. Richard Zuber – Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2012.

The Harris Law Firm also saw six of its attorneys named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, a listing that recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.

Hannah Van Roekel – Selected to Best Lawyers : Ones to Watch since 2021.

– Selected to : Ones to Watch since 2021. Jacob Allen – First year of selection to "Ones to Watch."

First year of selection to "Ones to Watch." Erika Carter – First year of selection to "Ones to Watch."

– First year of selection to "Ones to Watch." Kelley Cleveland – First year of selection to "Ones to Watch."

– First year of selection to "Ones to Watch." Whitney W. Wolfe – First year of selection to "Ones to Watch."

– First year of selection to "Ones to Watch." Jennifer Workman : First year of selection to "Ones to Watch."

All attorneys received their recognition in the category of Family Law.

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest family law firms. With a team of award-winning attorneys, the firm serves clients across the state from offices in Denver, Englewood, Evergreen, and Boulder, and remotely through the use of secure technology. For more information, visit. www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

SOURCE The Harris Law Firm

