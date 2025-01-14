Nine Startups Join Blackbaud's Tech Accelerator Program for Social Impact Solutions

Startups in the January 2025 Cohort of the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program are Bringing Cutting Edge Technology to the Social Impact Sector

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the newest cohort of participants in its Social Good Startup Program. The program is a tech accelerator designed to support early-stage software companies focused on solving problems that matter to the social impact community.

With nine new participants, the program continues to support startups focused on developing solutions to maximize impact for nonprofits and companies focused on social responsibility, and supports founders from backgrounds typically underrepresented in the technology industry.

"Blackbaud's Social Good Startup Program is a unique initiative that allows startups to showcase their innovative solutions while integrating with Blackbaud products, enhancing value for our customers," said Jerry Needel, Chief of Product Innovation, Blackbaud. "Through this program, we've successfully launched several leading solutions and we're excited to continue fueling social impact with these nine new participants."

The startups in the January 2025 cohort include:

Altruify, a comprehensive philanthropy management digital marketplace, where all types of philanthropic participants including charitable donors, volunteers, corporations, foundations, DAFs and nonprofits can come together to collaborate and conduct their altruistic activities. Altruify's patented "Donate-Through-Data" technology allows charitable donors to monetize their interactions with potentially any digital device or app to make charitable donations and gain incentives such as donation matches and other rewards for their digital activities.

Boost My School , a fundraising platform built specifically for K-12 schools. Founded in 2019, Boost My School now serves the unique needs of more than 150 advancement teams across the United States , helping schools transform their donor experience with engaging fundraising pages and modern payment options for giving, events, auctions and more.

Collective, a mobile platform bridging the gap between mission-driven organizations and their neighbors. The platform helps people discover and connect with local causes making an impact in their community. Organizations share their stories, build lasting relationships, and grow through membership programs that turn supporters into sustained partners.

Connect To Give's comprehensive suite of solutions is designed to secure transformational multi-year contributions from high-yield giving circles to sustain educational institutions. With an unparalleled integration of data-driven intelligence and community creation, Connect to Give precisely identifies qualified leads, uncovers relational affinity, and accelerates trusted peer-to-peer solicitations while helping institutional advancement professionals reduce tasks and save money.

Daffodil, whose network unlocks donor-advised funds by matchmaking donors with great nonprofits. Daffodil aims to transform charitable giving by making it more accountable and rewarding. By combining technology and philanthropic expertise, they create incentives that recognize and amplify meaningful change.

KarmaSuite, which helps nonprofit finance teams manage complexity that comes with restricted grants. Esoteric grant agreements, complex restrictions, manual allocations, and custom reporting requirements among others result in endless spreadsheets and manual work. With KarmaSuite, nonprofits can confidently shift their attention to their core mission, assured that their financial foundation is robust and perfectly aligned for their impact journey.

Mentor Spaces, a software platform that helps corporate, university and nonprofit impact leaders launch or scale career mentorship programs that help underserved learners discover in-demand career pathways. By integrating with corporate volunteer programs, employees develop as leaders while supporting emerging professionals. Nonprofits and universities have the opportunity to unlock more than $1B in corporate volunteer grants to ensure programmatic sustainability.

Pledge democratizes charitable giving through AI-powered products, free fundraising pages, and features like text-to-donate and cryptocurrency support. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Pledge has facilitated over $150,000,000 in donations for more than 50,000 charities in 100+ countries and empowers nonprofits, businesses and individuals to amplify social impact and drive meaningful change globally.

Revere Software, which is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for private-labeled corporate employee skills-based volunteering programs. It empowers nonprofit organizations, university students, and purpose-driven startups worldwide to engage with employee subject-matter experts for impactful pro bono mentoring and collaborative team projects.

"Through Blackbaud's Social Good Startup Program, we're able to offer our customers an opportunity to experiment with the newest products and solutions available, giving them even more ways to fuel their impact and achieve their goals," said Lizzie Schaffer, general manager, Social Good Startup Program, Blackbaud. "We are so excited to welcome these nine innovative startups in the social impact technology into the January 2025 cohort."

About the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program

Blackbaud recently celebrated five years of the Social Good Startup Program. Since the launch of the first cohort in January 2020, Blackbaud has supported a total of 77 startups through nine prior cohorts, with these organizations collectively raising upwards of $220 million in funding and contributing 30+ new solutions to the Blackbaud Marketplace. While the average success rate for tech startups is less than 50%, and most startups face a 65% failure rate within 10 years, the Blackbaud Social Good Startup program has seen an impressive 92% success rate, with 71 of the 77 startups still operating today.

Program participants receive curated access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and nondilutive grant funding, and Blackbaud works with startup founders to design a unique plan for each company that addresses their goals for growth. Participants have published multiple Blackbaud product integrations, collaborated with other Blackbaud ISV partners, participated in Blackbaud events and engaged in targeted discovery with Blackbaud customers to get product feedback and implement changes to best suit customer needs.

Founders will be invited to participate in the annual Blackbaud Social Good Startup Showcase later this year, where they can pitch their ideas to Blackbaud leaders for a chance to create networking opportunities and win prizes. Startups in this year's cohorts will also be invited to Blackbaud's annual tech conference happening in Philadelphia, October 6-8, and the winners of the 2025 showcase will be in attendance as well.

Blackbaud accepts applications for the Social Good Startup Program on a rolling basis. For consideration in the July 2025 or other future cohorts, learn more and apply here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

