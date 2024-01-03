Ninety-Two Percent of US Households Now Have Broadband at Home, According to Parks Associates

Parks Associates

03 Jan, 2024, 08:49 ET

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, January 9 in Las Vegas, addresses platforms, devices, and services for modern consumers

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research reports 92% of US households now have broadband at home. There has been steady growth in smart home and security adoption over the years as US internet households accumulate more connected devices through an increasingly diverse list of channels, from retail to service bundles to dealers/installers.

The research firm will host the 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Performance and Profits: Smart Home Strategies at CES on January 9, 2024, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404 from 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM in Las Vegas. CONNECTIONS™ Summit features the firm's latest research on the connected home, along with insights from leading technology and service companies.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include leading companies in the connected home industry:

  • SmartThings – Diamond Sponsor
  • Cox Communities – Reception Sponsor
  • Ivani – Platinum Sensing Platform Sponsor
  • Kaadas Smart Locks – Platinum Smart Lock Sponsor
  • Shelly – Platinum Energy Management Sponsor
  • SkyBell – Platinum Video Doorbell Sponsor
  • Ubiety Technologies – Platinum Presence Detection AI Sponsor
  • Alarm.com — Platinum Sponsor
  • Homebase – Platinum Sponsor
Event Sponsors

  • AIG (American International Group)
  • Calix
  • Nice
  • Origin
  • Universal Electronics

"Consumers' lives practically revolve around the internet and connected devices, and in all residence types, safety leads smart home product use cases," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Many consumers are also interested in convenience and automation and rate valuable benefits of smart home devices around monitoring, notifications, automation, and remote controls."

Parks Associates data shows that when asked the benefits of smart home devices, 61% of US internet households rate monitoring activity outside their door as valuable or highly valuable. Safety and security benefits, alongside entertainment, continue to drive the adoption of connected devices:

42% of US internet households own at least one smart home device
66% own a smart TV
20% own a video doorbell
17% own a smart thermostat

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features six executive sessions and a fireside chat on "Smart Home Innovations" with Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings. CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception sponsored by Cox Communities.

Speakers:

Jacob Alamat, SVP, Home and Life, Silicon Labs, Inc.,
Greg Baldauf, Director, SmartLife & Cloud Partnerships, Calix
Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S. Samsung, SmartThings
Kurt Busch, CEO, Syntiant
John Butrim, VP Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily
Naveen Chhangani, SVP & Chief Product Officer, ADT
Jonathan Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent
Nick English, CEO North America, Kaadas
Shira Gershoni, VP, Product, Asurion
Nancy Goldberg, CMO and EVP, NAGRA
Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO, Shelly
Lily Knowles, SVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Jennifer Lytle, VP and GM, Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group
Desiree Mejia, Chief Operating Officer, SkyBell
Blake Miller, Founder, Homebase; Chief Product Officer, Quext
Linsey Miller, SVP Business Development & Services, Resideo
Michelle Mindala-Freeman, EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)
Tony Nicolaidis, Chief Commercial Officer, Origin
Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint
Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services, AIG
Aaron Pollack, CMO, Rachio
Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety
Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications
Kate Rojas, Head of Marketing, Pepper
Laura Tajima, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Uplight
Vikram Venkatasubramanian, Founder and CEO, Nandi Security
Will West, CEO & Founder, OliverIQ
Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice
Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder and CTO, Ivani, LLC

For more information or to register, visit the CES site or contact Mindi Sue at [email protected].

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit is hosted in Las Vegas on January 9 by international research firm Parks Associates, in partnership with CES 2024. The executive event features senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronic, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.

Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. For information about CONNECTIONS™ Summit, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, or visit www.connectionssummit.com.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

