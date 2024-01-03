Ninety-Two Percent of US Households Now Have Broadband at Home, According to Parks Associates

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, January 9 in Las Vegas, addresses platforms, devices, and services for modern consumers

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research reports 92% of US households now have broadband at home. There has been steady growth in smart home and security adoption over the years as US internet households accumulate more connected devices through an increasingly diverse list of channels, from retail to service bundles to dealers/installers.

The research firm will host the 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Performance and Profits: Smart Home Strategies at CES on January 9, 2024, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404 from 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM in Las Vegas. CONNECTIONS™ Summit features the firm's latest research on the connected home, along with insights from leading technology and service companies.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include leading companies in the connected home industry:

SmartThings – Diamond Sponsor

Cox Communities – Reception Sponsor

Ivani – Platinum Sensing Platform Sponsor

Kaadas Smart Locks – Platinum Smart Lock Sponsor

Shelly – Platinum Energy Management Sponsor

SkyBell – Platinum Video Doorbell Sponsor

Ubiety Technologies – Platinum Presence Detection AI Sponsor

Alarm.com — Platinum Sponsor

Homebase – Platinum Sponsor



Event Sponsors

AIG (American International Group)

Calix

Nice

Origin

Universal Electronics

"Consumers' lives practically revolve around the internet and connected devices, and in all residence types, safety leads smart home product use cases," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Many consumers are also interested in convenience and automation and rate valuable benefits of smart home devices around monitoring, notifications, automation, and remote controls."

Parks Associates data shows that when asked the benefits of smart home devices, 61% of US internet households rate monitoring activity outside their door as valuable or highly valuable. Safety and security benefits, alongside entertainment, continue to drive the adoption of connected devices:

42% of US internet households own at least one smart home device

66% own a smart TV

20% own a video doorbell

17% own a smart thermostat

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features six executive sessions and a fireside chat on "Smart Home Innovations" with Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings. CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception sponsored by Cox Communities.

Speakers:

Jacob Alamat, SVP, Home and Life, Silicon Labs, Inc.,

Greg Baldauf, Director, SmartLife & Cloud Partnerships, Calix

Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S. Samsung, SmartThings

Kurt Busch, CEO, Syntiant

John Butrim, VP Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily

Naveen Chhangani, SVP & Chief Product Officer, ADT

Jonathan Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent

Nick English, CEO North America, Kaadas

Shira Gershoni, VP, Product, Asurion

Nancy Goldberg, CMO and EVP, NAGRA

Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO, Shelly

Lily Knowles, SVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Jennifer Lytle, VP and GM, Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group

Desiree Mejia, Chief Operating Officer, SkyBell

Blake Miller, Founder, Homebase; Chief Product Officer, Quext

Linsey Miller, SVP Business Development & Services, Resideo

Michelle Mindala-Freeman, EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

Tony Nicolaidis, Chief Commercial Officer, Origin

Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint

Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services, AIG

Aaron Pollack, CMO, Rachio

Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety

Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications

Kate Rojas, Head of Marketing, Pepper

Laura Tajima, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, Uplight

Vikram Venkatasubramanian, Founder and CEO, Nandi Security

Will West, CEO & Founder, OliverIQ

Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice

Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder and CTO, Ivani, LLC

For more information or to register, visit the CES site or contact Mindi Sue at [email protected].

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit is hosted in Las Vegas on January 9 by international research firm Parks Associates, in partnership with CES 2024. The executive event features senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronic, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.

Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. For information about CONNECTIONS™ Summit, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, or visit www.connectionssummit.com.

