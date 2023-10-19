NinjaHoldings Adopts Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ to Deliver Revolutionary FinTech Solutions for the Underbanked

Best-of-breed decision management technology for managing credit risk decisions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaHoldings has recently selected Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ decision management platform to enhance their credit risk management capabilities.

Since 2017, NinjaHoldings has been revolutionizing financial services for underserved Americans through data, analytics, and technology.

"Having been an early adopter of business rules management systems, I knew the value of having a decision management platform in our organization," said Mark Friedgan, CEO of NinjaHoldings. "I was very impressed by Sparkling Logic SMARTS™. Our best-of-breed strategy drives what technologies we buy versus build and this was a definite buy for us."

NinjaHolding will use SMARTS™ to manage the proprietary risk models and scores that its subsidiary, CreditNinja, uses to make or arrange personal loans today, with planned expansion into other products in the future. In addition, NinjaHoldings is exploring Sparkling Logic's custom, no-code business app solutions to further simplify decision management tasks.

"Through Sparkling Logic and SMARTS™, we'll be able to innovate and iterate faster to deliver superior financial products and customer service to consumers that are underserved by traditional banks," said Friedgan.

"NinjaHoldings understands the power of data," said Carole-Ann Berlioz, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Sparkling Logic. "We're pleased to be able to provide the decision management technology that will enable them to quickly transform data insights into action and support their mission in reshaping how everyday Americans engage with money."

About Sparkling Logic

Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company dedicated to helping organizations automate and optimize key decisions in daily business operations and customer interactions in a low-code, no-code environment. Sparkling Logic's customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and IoT.

Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ is a modern, enterprise-level, application-agnostic, decision-management platform that enables non-technical analysts and SMEs to easily manage business-critical decisions, whether explicit or AI-driven, with minimal IT resources.

Learn more at www.sparklinglogic.com.

About NinjaHoldings

NinjaHoldings was founded in 2017 by a team of entrepreneurs and data scientists who pioneered data-driven digital lending. We seek to revolutionize the way everyday Americans who are underserved by traditional banks interact with financial services. Our world-class proprietary technology powers simple, transparent B2C and B2B banking, credit, and payment solutions. Always a step ahead, our portfolio of brands continues to grow to provide a single stop, full suite of digital finance solutions.

Learn more at www.ninjaholdings.com.

Contact:

Sparkling Logic

***@sparklinglogic.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12989769

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Sparkling Logic, Inc.