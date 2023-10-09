Sparkling Logic Launching Generative AI-Powered Tool for Decision Management

News provided by

Sparkling Logic, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 14:41 ET

New interactive, generative AI-powered tool assists users in accomplishing decision management tasks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Logic today announced the creation of AI Assistant, an interactive, generative AI-powered tool that assists users in accomplishing decision management tasks.

This new tool utilizes a language learning model (LLM) that has been pre-trained on various decision management tasks. Embedded in the SMARTS™ decision management platform, AI Assistant will provide smart support throughout the decision management lifecycle. AI Assistant will transform natural language into executable logic. As a result, users will be able to chat with AI Assistant and get on-demand help in areas such as the following:

  • Interactively retrieving contextual and precise information from SMARTS™ Documentation
  • Creating data, decision flows, tables, rules and other project assets
  • Providing explanations for decision logic

"Generative AI has been a game-changer as companies race to integrate it into their products and services. Our Augmented Intelligence initiative aims to apply generative AI and other emerging technologies to make decision management even easier and more intuitive for non-technical business analysts," said Carlos Serrano-Morales, Co-Founder and CTO of Sparkling Logic. "Through AI Assistant, business users new to decision management will be able to onboard quickly, author and modify rules in a truly no-code manner, and gain more transparency into decision logic."

Sparkling Logic plans on releasing AI Assistant in SMARTS™ in 2024. As a sneak preview, Sparkling Logic will host an exclusive webinar in the fall to demonstrate how business users can collaborate with AI Assistant throughout the development cycle. To learn more about AI Assistant and the AI Assistant Preview Webinar, contact Sparkling Logic at [email protected].

About Sparkling Logic

Sparkling Logic Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company dedicated to helping organizations automate and optimize key decisions in daily business operations and customer interactions in a low-code, no-code environment. Our customers include global leaders in financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and IoT.

SMARTS™ by Sparkling Logic is a modern, enterprise-level, application-agnostic, decision-management platform that enables non-technical analysts and SMEs to easily manage business-critical decisions, whether explicit or AI-driven, with minimal IT resources.

Learn more at www.sparklinglogic.com.

