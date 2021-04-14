NinjaTek® Introduces Chinchilla™ -- A Soft-to-the-Touch TPE Printer Filament with an Ease of 3D Printing That Is Second to None

"Few filaments in this category yield a finished product as soft and smooth as this one, and fewer still can do it as effortlessly as Chinchilla," said Sean Gablehouse, Business Manager, NinjaTek. "We're not just saying that as proud manufacturers. That's the feedback we have from knowledgeable 3D printing influencers and industrial designers in the field."

The application possibilities for medical, prosthetics, sports, and fashion wearables are made all the more attractive as a result of Chinchilla's independent, third-party testing against the EpiDerm Skin Model. Created through a combination of several premium TPEs, Chinchilla's proprietary blend provides rebound, impact resistance, and a durability and matte finish that yields smoother, longer-lasting printed parts. It is NinjaTek's exclusive technology that delivers a low-tack, easy-to-feed texture.

Enthusiasts from DIY 3D hobbyists to industrial designers will see Chinchilla as an on-demand product. Whether for printing life-like, surgical organs for medical education, creating a new level of protective sports equipment, or designing comfortable, fabric-feel products, Chinchilla has the versatility to meet each of these needs and more.

NEW NINJATEK WEBSITE INFORMS & ENGAGES

Timed in conjunction with the release of Chinchilla, NinjaTek also launched an all-new website. The new home for the family of NinjaTek products is now a great educational resource for anyone interested in learning more about the 3D printing industry and craft. Visitors will find primers on the various types of filaments and printing methods. They will also learn about 3D printing innovation across various industries like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and more.

A newly upgraded Shop link makes it easier to purchase printer filaments. All NinjaTek products, including Chinchilla, are available for purchase via the Shop link in various size and color options. The new website also features an active Community where hobbyists have an opportunity to share their projects, learnings, and expertise with others. Access to project case studies and the latest news about NinjaTek are available here as well.

CHINCHILLA CONTEST

NinjaTek is proud to showcase fan creativity. To do so it will launch a Chinchilla 3D printing contest beginning May 1, 2021. Participants must submit a picture and/or video of a creation made from the new Chinchilla 3D filament. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2021. Winners will be announced August 16, 2021 and notified by e-mail. Register now.

ABOUT NINJATEK ®

NinjaTek ® is the 3D printing materials division of Fenner Drives. With a focus on high-performance materials, NinjaTek leverages the ISO 9001 certified production capabilities of Fenner Drives to create and manufacture high quality 3D printing materials.

ABOUT FENNER PRECISION POLYMERS

Fenner Precision Polymers is a Michelin Group Company. With over 800 employees worldwide, Fenner Precision Polymers is a trusted supplier of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The company's product lines support clients across a variety of industries including 3D printing, document handling, transportation, mining, agriculture, aerospace, climate control, material handling, food processing, and manufacturing. Product lines include, but are not limited to, coated fabrics and technical textiles, link belting for power transmission and conveying, keyless locking devices, Eagle polyurethane belting, silicone and organic rubber hoses, customized bearing solutions, and PowerMax composite products. Learn more about Fenner Precision Polymers and its subsidiaries, Fenner Drives, Fenner Precision, James Dawson, Fabri Cote, and MAV S.p.A.

