NinjaTrader Announces Jennifer Marszalek as Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader, a leading fintech platform for retail futures trading, today announced that Jennifer Marszalek has joined the company as Chief People Officer. The addition comes as the company continues to build its roster of talented executives to meet its rapid growth and expansion while prioritizing employee culture and work environment.

"Jennifer brings an impressive background in HR and talent management and has several years of experience within various sectors," said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader. "Her expertise and dedication to cultivating high-performing teams will be instrumental in furthering NinjaTrader's vision to build better futures for all traders by helping us deliver the best tools, support, and experiences to the rapidly growing retail futures trading community."

Marszalek brings over a decade of people management experience to NinjaTrader. She previously held human resources and talent management positions in high-growth tech, manufacturing, marketing, and retail environments, most recently as Chief People Officer at Revolution Global.

NinjaTrader is committed to fostering a positive, dynamic work environment that reflects the energy and innovation driving the company's expansion, as well as the evolving retail futures trading industry. By prioritizing collaboration, employee culture, and success, NinjaTrader reinforces its ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-impact setting.

"With a passion for building strong teams and dynamic cultures, I look forward to applying my experience to support NinjaTrader's mission," said Marszalek. "I'm excited to join NinjaTrader during this time of growth and innovation and help create an environment where our people and business can thrive."

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 1.9 million traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform available via desktop, mobile, and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

